Josh Allen goes back to back as AFC offensive player of week

Josh Allen has been named AFC offensive player of the week for the second consecutive week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and rushed for 32 yards in the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Allen also won the award for the previous week's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's the ninth time in his career that Allen has won the honor and the first time he has won it in consecutive weeks. Only Jim Kelly (10) won the award more times for the Bills.

Allen posted his third straight game against the Chiefs with 300 or more passing yards, three or more TDs and no interceptions. He joined Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history to do that vs. a single opponent.