Josh Allen gets his wish as Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Buffalo Bills have stayed in-house to find their next offensive coordinator.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that it has promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to the position. Dorsey replaces Brian Daboll, the West Seneca product who left the team last week to become head coach of the New York Giants.

In promoting Dorsey, the Bills made the expected choice. Dorsey has been with the team for the past three seasons – and perhaps most importantly, got a huge endorsement last week from starting quarterback Josh Allen.

"I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for,” Allen said at his end-of-season news conference. “I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football. … Just the way he approaches the game, he's competitive, he's smart. You know, he works his (butt) off. I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my career so far.”

There were multiple reports Daboll wanted to bring Dorsey with him to the Giants, but instead, he'll stay in Buffalo to become the offensive play-caller for the first time in his career.

