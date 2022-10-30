 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Josh Allen for Mayor': Why small Maine city notified voters they couldn't elect Bills QB

Josh Allen sign

One of the lawn signs touting "Josh Allen for Mayor" that was found in Westbrook, Maine.
Anyone driving or walking around Western New York has seen the signs stuck in front lawns.

"Elect Josh Allen."

"Josh Allen for Mayor."

"Allen Diggs 2022."

Well, a "Josh Allen for Mayor" sign was a puzzling sight for voters in Westbrook, Maine, a city of about 20,000.

With incumbent Mayor Michael T. Foley running unopposed, some wondered who this other guy was with the mayoral signs, especially when they didn't see a Josh Allen on the ballot. 

Angela Holmes, the assistant city administrator/city clerk, knew exactly the issue. 

"My spouse is from Rochester, and he absolutely loved knowing that there’s a small but mighty Bills contingency in Maine," she told The News.

That led to a posting on the city's Facebook page that explained that Allen is the quarterback for the Bills.

"A few folks have stopped by City Hall to let us know that there's something wrong with their ballots – they've seen lawn signs around town for this Josh Allen fella, but he's not listed as a candidate," the post read. "Please note that Josh Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is not actually a candidate in the City of Westbrook. Votes cast for Josh Allen will be counted as blanks. But now we know we've got some loyal Bills fans in town!"
 
"We had several voters contact us primarily out of concern for ballot accuracy," Holmes said. "They saw lawn signs for two different mayoral candidates, but noticed that only one candidate was printed on the ballot because Mayor Foley running unopposed this election season. I believe they genuinely wanted to bring this to our attention in case there was an error."

Among the replies to the Facebook post was one noting that most city employees are Patriots fans. In all caps.

"FOR THE RECORD, THE MAJORITY OF THE CITY OF WESTBROOK EMPLOYEES SUPPORT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS."

"That response was funny from one of our city employees, for sure," the mayor said Saturday. 

That was countered with the administrator of the page noting that the person who runs the city's Facebook account likes the Bills. 

Foley seemed bemused by the whole thing. 

"(The city clerk) thought it would be worth sharing," Foley said. "I guess we have some Bills fans in the city and some signs popped up."

