'Josh Allen for Mayor': Why small Maine city notified voters they couldn't elect Bills QB

"A few folks have stopped by City Hall to let us know that there's something wrong with their ballots – they've seen lawn signs around town for this Josh Allen fella, but he's not listed as a candidate," the post read. "Please note that Josh Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is not actually a candidate in the City of Westbrook. Votes cast for Josh Allen will be counted as blanks. But now we know we've got some loyal Bills fans in town!"

"We had several voters contact us primarily out of concern for ballot accuracy," Holmes said. "They saw lawn signs for two different mayoral candidates, but noticed that only one candidate was printed on the ballot because Mayor Foley running unopposed this election season. I believe they genuinely wanted to bring this to our attention in case there was an error."