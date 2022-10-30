'Josh Allen for Mayor': Why small Maine city notified voters they couldn't elect Bills QB

Anyone driving or walking around Western New York has seen the signs stuck in front lawns.
"Elect Josh Allen."
"Josh Allen for Mayor."
"Allen Diggs 2022."
Well, a "Josh Allen for Mayor" sign was a puzzling sight for voters in Westbrook, Maine, a city of about 20,000.
With incumbent Mayor Michael T. Foley running unopposed, some wondered who this other guy was with the mayoral signs, especially when they didn't see a Josh Allen on the ballot.
Angela Holmes, the assistant city administrator/city clerk, knew exactly the issue.
"My spouse is from Rochester, and he absolutely loved knowing that there’s a small but mighty Bills contingency in Maine," she told The News.
That led to a posting on the city's Facebook page that explained that Allen is the quarterback for the Bills.
Among the replies to the Facebook post was one noting that most city employees are Patriots fans. In all caps.
"FOR THE RECORD, THE MAJORITY OF THE CITY OF WESTBROOK EMPLOYEES SUPPORT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS."
"That response was funny from one of our city employees, for sure," the mayor said Saturday.
That was countered with the administrator of the page noting that the person who runs the city's Facebook account likes the Bills.
Foley seemed bemused by the whole thing.
"(The city clerk) thought it would be worth sharing," Foley said. "I guess we have some Bills fans in the city and some signs popped up."