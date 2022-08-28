 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Allen falls from Top 10 in NFL Network list to surprise of Bills fans

Bills practice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ranked No. 10 in the NFL Network's Top 100 as voted by the league's player.

This year, despite his and the Bills' continued ascent, Allen came in at No. 13. The order for the top 20 players was revealed Sunday night.  

Allen gives the Bills five players in the top 100, joining wide receiver Stefon Diggs at No. 26, safety Jordan Poyer at No. 45, safety Micah Hyde at No. 50 and pass rusher Von Miller at No. 93. 

Bills fans were less than thrilled with Allen's placement, some even wondering if Allen at 13 was a reference to the "13 Seconds" in Kansas City in the playoffs. 

It's worth noting the voting was conducted before last season's playoffs.

Longtime Bills supporter Adam Schein from CBS Sports Network and Mad Dog Radio was even more outraged.

Here is a sampling of fans' reactions: 

