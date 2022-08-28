Josh Allen falls from Top 10 in NFL Network list to surprise of Bills fans

Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ranked No. 10 in the NFL Network's Top 100 as voted by the league's player.

This year, despite his and the Bills' continued ascent, Allen came in at No. 13. The order for the top 20 players was revealed Sunday night.

Allen gives the Bills five players in the top 100, joining wide receiver Stefon Diggs at No. 26, safety Jordan Poyer at No. 45, safety Micah Hyde at No. 50 and pass rusher Von Miller at No. 93.

Bills fans were less than thrilled with Allen's placement, some even wondering if Allen at 13 was a reference to the "13 Seconds" in Kansas City in the playoffs.

It's worth noting the voting was conducted before last season's playoffs.

Longtime Bills supporter Adam Schein from CBS Sports Network and Mad Dog Radio was even more outraged.

Here is a sampling of fans' reactions:

Josh Allen at 13 is ludicrous https://t.co/qTIKlPbaDI — Dawn Keith (@dawn_keith) August 29, 2022

13 players better than Josh Allen in the league???? https://t.co/KnXJg5EX6e — … (@ZeroDark_35V) August 29, 2022

Josh Allen being ranked #13 in the Top 100 is RIDICULOUS. He is definitely a top 3-4 player in the sport. Only Aaron Donald and Ja'Marr Chase are more unstoppable than him. He does EVERYTHING for the Bills: beat you from the pocket, beat you outside the pocket, running game, etc. — Rahul Ramachandran (@R_Ramachandran1) August 29, 2022

Josh Allen at 13 is a disgusting display of clownsmanship @nflnetwork — Derek (@DRock_40) August 29, 2022

Are the NFL players crazy Josh Allen is should be number 1 not number 13 come on — Craig J (@jets97fan) August 29, 2022

josh allen should be higher than 13 be real. he's a top 5 quarterback — ᴊᴀᴍᴏ ™ (@JamoWrld) August 29, 2022

Ranking Josh Allen 13 is a little absurd, it means nothing but I hope it fuels him personally to prove to his peers he's one of the top 2 or 3 players in this league.... #BillsMafia — Greg 🅱️oucher 🐃 (@TheSportsBully1) August 29, 2022

Josh Allen at number 13 is complete GARBAGE 🙄 — Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) August 29, 2022

Josh Allen at 13 is crazy lol https://t.co/we7q87rYxP — 🐐 (@VintageTB_) August 29, 2022