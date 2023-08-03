PITTSFORD – Josh Allen sometimes needs to be closer to the ground to feel truly alive. Or at least that’s what he says.

Earlier in the week, the Buffalo Bills quarterback got hit by slot cornerback Taron Johnson on a trick play. While Allen ultimately was fine, he did take a bit to get back up.

“I got the wind knocked out of me pretty good there,” Allen said on Thursday. “Woke up the next day, or next two days really, and was like, ‘Damn, I feel like I just played a game,’ you know? It’s football, I mean we’re out here. I like getting hit sometimes to make me feel alive.”

Allen also knows he needs to limit how much he is getting hit – the trajectory of the Buffalo Bills is quite tied to that.

He has been candid about trying to cut down on turnovers, and the sixth-year quarterback thinks that while that goal will always take time, training camp is a good chance to fine-tune things without the full pressure of the season.

“I'm glad we're making mistakes now and learning from them and trying to correct them the next time that we go out there,” he said. “Again, it's not gonna be perfect right away. We got to talk through a lot of different things.”

Mistakes can come as Allen continues to build chemistry with a number of new teammates and as the offense continues to add wrinkles in the second year under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Those two factors have shown some particularly creative flashes in plays throughout training camp at St. John Fisher. Still, while Allen recognizes there’s a big difference between doing that in camp and doing that in a game, he sees opposing defenses having a hard time in the future.

“I think especially when we're dropping back to throw the ball, just the options and the opportunities that we're giving different guys,” Allen said. “I don't think it's honed in on one guy. And obviously we're gonna play better when me and 14 (wide receiver Stefon Diggs) are playing really well and opening up everything for a lot of other guys on the team.”

Allen’s play over the last few years has even put him in contention for the next season of the Netflix series "Quarterback.”

Produced by Peyton Manning, the premiere season followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota around during the 2022-23 NFL season.

“I haven’t watched it yet,” Allen said Thursday, when asked if he would like to be a part of future seasons. “I talked to Pat (Mahomes) a little bit about it. I think it's a really cool concept. I think that to have everything documented, especially as a quarterback, is very cool. I mean, you look at some of the documentaries that have come out in the past, you talk about the Jordan documentary.

“But just to have that documented, especially if you can win and win at a high level and continue to be a successful quarterback in this league, to have that documented I think is super special.”

Allen seemingly would be a prime candidate for the next season, and the show already has been renewed. With his ascending play, Allen has seen an uptick in his status around the league, from more commercials to being the face of Madden NFL 24. Left tackle Dion Dawkins believes some of that is a testament to Allen’s character as well.

“I mean Josh is going to (be the) cover of Madden,” Dawkins said on Tuesday. “So, he's like done something where the world sees him as a mature person. … Josh is a grown man, and he's been leading us for a long time.”

Still, Allen balances the behind-the-scenes details for viewers – both now and years later – with the access that would require.

“At the same time, I don't want any outside distractions,” he said. “I don't want any unnecessary distractions for myself and this team. And I'm not saying that would be, I'm a little undecided on whether I would want to do it or not.”

Manning has made the point that the show shouldn’t be viewed as a potential distraction, since Mahomes and Kansas City won the Super Bowl last year.

“I go back and forth sometimes in my mind,” Allen said, “But as of right now, I'm just trying to try to be the best quarterback for this team.”