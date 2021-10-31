Josh Allen credits Phil Mickelson for Bills' second-half turnaround, victory against Dolphins

“It was right after he won the PGA and he was right there with his trophy and the golf cart,” Allen said. “He was on the golf course, and he took about 30 minutes to talk to the team and it was really cool. I think it’s just self-knowledge, understanding who you are. I know I don’t play well when I’m frustrated, and again, hearing that from a Hall of Fame golfer, one of the best of all time, to say that type of thing, that resonated well with me, because that’s exactly kind of how I feel, too. It helped me today and hopefully it’ll help me in the future, too.”