Josh Allen cereal, Josh's Jaqs, ready for third edition

While some shoppers around Western New York might have picked up their Josh’s Jaqs over the weekend, the third edition of the cereal tied to Bills quarterback Josh Allen officially launched Monday.

The cereal is produced in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment.

The edition features a collectible box design in a Buffalo red color and a word search and is available at PLBSE.com and Wegman’s stories in WNY.

A portion of the proceeds again will benefit the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, the home of the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, named for Allen’s late grandmother. The box has a QR code that buyers can scan and donate directly to Oishei.

“It’s humbling to see a third edition of Josh’s Jaqs hit stores,” Allen said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can raise for the Oishei Children’s Hospital in year 3!”

“PLB Sports and Entertainment is proud to release a third edition of Josh’s Jaqs and grateful to the Buffalo fans for their continued support year after year,” Kara Sayers, PLBSE’s social media and digital marketing manager, said in the release. “We see this as just the start for Josh at retail this year and we are excited to see his line continue to grow.”