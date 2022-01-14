Josh Allen carries heavy offensive burden for Bills into playoffs

It started right from the first game, with the Pittsburgh Steelers focusing on a four-man rush and protecting deep. The Steelers blitzed Allen once in 60 dropbacks. In Week 6, Tennessee blitzed Allen once in 57 dropbacks. The Bills’ offensive line had a terrible game against the Steelers. It played better vs. the Titans, and Allen attacked the Tennessee defense better. He passed for 353 yards and ran for 26. The Bills lost, 34-31, when Allen was stopped short of the end zone on a quarterback sneak in the final seconds.

“I know we didn't win the Tennessee game,” Allen said. “But I think I learned a lot from that game. I think seeing how teams were playing us before that game during the season, and just kind of learning obviously of getting the backs involved, getting the tight ends involved, finding the check downs a little quicker. Again, I’m still learning, still progressing in that aspect. And I've got a long way to go. But I think if there's one game where I learned I think the most this year was that game.”

Overall, Allen was blitzed a career-low 21% of his dropbacks, down from 32.5% last year, according to Buffalo News charting.