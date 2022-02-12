Josh Allen builds fan base beyond Buffalo during busy Super Bowl week

LOS ANGELES – Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips’ teammates are quick to point out how smart he is. He knows how to crunch numbers. The Stanford grad has a backup career idea for himself, one that could be quite lucrative and one that he shared Friday at a Super Bowl event held by DraftKings. If it pans out, it would mean a busy schedule for Phillips and his highly in-demand client.

“I decided," Phillips said, "I'm going to try to be a part of Josh's marketing team.”

Quarterback Josh Allen has had a packed week. While Allen would have preferred to be in Los Angeles under different circumstances, the Bills' quarterback further cemented his role as Buffalo’s greatest ambassador. Already beloved by his own fanbase, Allen has ascended to another level of NFL celebrity. His spot in that upper echelon has been on display leading up to the Super Bowl.

Some of the intrigue comes with how close Allen and the Bills came to extending their Super Bowl aspirations. The overtime loss in Kansas City still hung over every appearance Allen made. He mentioned it was painful to drive into LA and see banners of the competing teams and not his own team.