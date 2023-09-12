EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen would eventually describe Monday as eerie. After pregame shelter-in-place orders from the thunderstorms at MetLife Stadium, the Bills would eventually take the field with black and purple clouds still rolling across the sky.

But hours later, an ashen Allen wasn’t talking about the weather. Allen is being haunted by his own tendencies.

In the Buffalo Bills’ 22-16 overtime loss Monday to the New York Jets, Allen was plagued by the same things that he has tried to exorcise season after season: a penchant for forcing the ball and a reckless acceptance of needless hits.

On Monday, his four turnovers lost what should have been a winnable game for the Bills.

“I hurt our team tonight,” Allen said after the game. “I cost our team tonight. It feels eerily similar to last year, and I hate that it’s the same. I do.”

In his last three outings against the Jets, Allen is 63 for 102, for 588 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He has been sacked 13 times in those games, including five Monday. That’s a passer rating of 63.68. The Bills are 1-2 in those games, losing the two contests on the road.

“Trying to force the ball,” Allen said on his turnovers. “Same (stuff), same place, different day.”

In a very somber news conference, Allen wouldn’t put the loss on anyone but himself.

“That’s a good defense we played, but we can’t play two guys,” Allen said. “Can’t play them and us, and I played us tonight.”

After leading the NFL in turnovers last season, with 19, Allen has taken an early lead this year after Week 1. His four turnovers Monday were more than the three turnovers apiece Sunday by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (two lost fumbles, one interception) and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (three interceptions).

“He wants to win and sometimes that’s what at times gets the best of him,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “And so just taking what the defense gives you, and that’s a good defense again, and they make you win, they play the way that they do. They make you do things that you don’t want to do, but it can’t be to that extent like it was tonight.”

Allen finished 29-for-41, for 236 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a lost fumble.

“He knows he can play better, I know he’s capable of playing better,” McDermott said. “He’s capable of playing smarter as well. And he’s got to do that for us to, No. 1, stay healthy and then No. 2, to take care of the football, and he’s more than capable of doing that.”

All three picks came at the hands of Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, who prior to Monday had seven interceptions in five NFL seasons. He never had more than two in a year before.

The first two interceptions were thrown into double coverage, but were far enough downfield that they effectively served as punts. On the second interception, a deep ball that Whitehead caught in the end zone, Allen said the pressure did not impact the throw itself.

“It didn’t hit my arm,” Allen said. “It forced me to make a decision. Again, it’s knowing the situation, understanding what I can and can’t do and I can’t do that there.”

The third interception led to the game-tying field goal at 13-13, with 4:55 remaining in the game.

All three balls were intercepted by Whitehead, but Allen didn’t think there was any other theme tying the plays together, nor was there a snowball effect after the first one.

“They were separate,” Allen said. “Again, I don’t think it’s really anything they did, and make no mistake, they’re a heck of a defense, but I made the decisions.”

Allen’s fumble then allowed the Jets to go ahead, even though the Bills would later force overtime.

“Just kind of slipped through my hands,” Allen said on the play. “We had a motion and I tried to grab it and just trying to get yards. I got hit on multiple sides and just fumbled the ball.”

Allen had spoken extensively this offseason about avoiding hits and cleaning up his style of hero ball. On Monday night in prime time, he showcased the work he still has to do.

“It’s not like I’m going out there and trying to throw interceptions,” Allen said. “Yeah, I guess we’ll find out on tape and try to correct it and got to correct it fast. We got a short week, and we can’t let this game turn into two.”

Last season, Allen also threw two interceptions against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. It came in the middle of a stretch of three games in which he threw six interceptions. While he was able to smooth it over for a stretch after that – with just one interception over the next five games – Allen still finished last season with 14 picks in 16 games. The previous year was his lowest, albeit 15 interceptions in 17 games.

On Monday, there were contributing factors. The Jets’ much-lauded defense made Allen’s night difficult. The Bills’ offensive line did not always hold up the way it needed.

“Josh is the unequivocal leader of his team,” said center Mitch Morse. “He’s also the hardest on himself, and we have nothing but love and trust in Josh, and it’s not on him. I mean, I know for one of those interceptions was my fault.”

Morse, who got a finger that he had previously injured looked at after the game, passed by Allen on a golf cart as a downtrodden Allen walked into his postgame news conference. Morse told Allen he loved him as the cart rolled on. Likewise, while gutted by the loss, other teammates echoed their support of Allen.

“It’s never on one player,” wide receiver Gabe Davis said. “It’s definitely not on 17. Feel like Week 1, we had a tough game today, but we’ll shake back and get back. Just trying to get in a rhythm; we found that sometimes, and sometimes we were kind of offbeat, so we just have to find a way to stay in the rhythm.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs went to check on Allen in the locker room after Allen met with media. Diggs led Bills receivers with 10 catches on 13 targets for 103 yards and the Bills’ lone touchdown of the night.