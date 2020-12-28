 Skip to main content
Josh Allen breaks Jim Kelly's Bills passing TD record, gets congrats from Kelly
Josh Allen breaks Jim Kelly's Bills passing TD record, gets congrats from Kelly

Bills Patriots Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler, left, in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

Allen's 8-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter Monday against New England was Allen's 34th of the season, breaking the the franchise record set by Jim Kelly in 1993. 

Allen also set the franchise record for total yards in a season, with his performance on the opening drive. He went 5-for-5 for 41 yards, giving him 4,436 yards. That surpassed Drew Bledsoe's 4,426 yards in 2002.

Allen finished the night at 27 for 36 passing for 320 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 35 yards rushing. That gave him 4,738 total yards on the season.

His 27 completions gave him 378, breaking Bledsoe's team mark of 375, also set in 2002.

Allen has four touchdowns in a game for the fourth time in his career, all this season, setting a Bills record for a season. Kelly had three in 1994. Four games with four touchdown passes ties Ryan Fitzpatrick for third in Bills history. Kelly had 10 such games and Joe Ferguson had five. 

Allen has 4,320 passing yards, meaning he is 39 yards shy of Bledsoe's record. 

