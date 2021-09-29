Josh Allen, Bills set to face former quarterbacks coach David Culley

During that time in Allen’s rookie season, Allen had 169 completions on 320 attempts (52.8%) and threw for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games. He improved each year, and is looking like his 2020 self again after last week’s win over Washington. When Culley watches the recent film, it’s Allen’s poise and ball security that particularly stand out. Culley doesn’t think any improvements are surprising.

“He’s got it all. And basically, he’s just matured,” Culley said. “And Brian (Daboll) and that staff has done a great job with him. I am not surprised about where he’s at. I’m not surprised at all about that entire football team because of the way Sean McDermott runs that football team.”

Culley was quick to point out Daboll and Ken Dorsey, his successor at quarterbacks coach, as factors in Allen’s development, as well as Allen’s capabilities themselves. But Allen also credited Culley as having an impact.

“I think quite a bit,” Allen said. “As a rookie coming in, just trying to be all eyes and ears and listening to what the coaching staff is talking about and trying to teach us. And when we brought Derek Anderson in and Matt Barkley in, I think that’s what really kind of changed the room around.