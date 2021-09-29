Josh Allen, Bills set to face former quarterbacks coach David Culley

In a way, David Culley wants to turn back time this week.
Now in his first year as head coach of the Houston Texans, Culley was the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills from 2017 to 2018, working with Josh Allen as a rookie. He saw Allen start to work through some inconsistencies then, and from afar, watched Allen continue to figure things out. After watching Allen and the Bills dismantle the Washington Football Team last Sunday, Culley was reminiscent on an Allen of the past.
“I’m hoping that this week, they can get him back to being inconsistent for just one more week, and then I’ll be OK,” he told Buffalo media on Tuesday with a laugh.
The problem for Culley is that Allen doesn’t see it that way.
“I don’t plan on it. Don’t plan on it,” Allen said.
Allen later laughed, knowing that mutual respect between himself and Culley. Even just spending a year together, Allen was thrilled to see Culley later get his first head coaching gig.
“Other than being a great coach, he’s a great man,” Allen said. “Being able just to talk through things slowed the game down. He’s been around this league such a long time, he’s been around some really great players. So, extremely knowledgeable, glad we’d get to spend the time that we did.”
During that time in Allen’s rookie season, Allen had 169 completions on 320 attempts (52.8%) and threw for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games. He improved each year, and is looking like his 2020 self again after last week’s win over Washington. When Culley watches the recent film, it’s Allen’s poise and ball security that particularly stand out. Culley doesn’t think any improvements are surprising.
“He’s got it all. And basically, he’s just matured,” Culley said. “And Brian (Daboll) and that staff has done a great job with him. I am not surprised about where he’s at. I’m not surprised at all about that entire football team because of the way Sean McDermott runs that football team.”
Culley was quick to point out Daboll and Ken Dorsey, his successor at quarterbacks coach, as factors in Allen’s development, as well as Allen’s capabilities themselves. But Allen also credited Culley as having an impact.
“I think quite a bit,” Allen said. “As a rookie coming in, just trying to be all eyes and ears and listening to what the coaching staff is talking about and trying to teach us. And when we brought Derek Anderson in and Matt Barkley in, I think that’s what really kind of changed the room around.
“But to have someone like Culley that had such great knowledge and has been around the game so long, to listen to what he had to say, (was) extremely helpful.”
The knowledge and experience were vital, as Culley didn’t have the standard resume. His time with the Bills was his first stint as a quarterbacks coach, having coached wide receivers ahead of that. Culley and Bills head coach Sean McDermott overlapped on the Eagles staff, and years later when McDermott came to Orchard Park, he tapped Culley.
“He had a background with experience there and just knowing what he knew about the different systems that are out there, the different systems he had been around and adapted to,” McDermott said Wednesday. “And I felt like it was a chance to give someone an opportunity that had been around a long time. And I thought he did a great job.”
But still, Culley emphasized again how he’s hoping any foundation he laid for Allen will be erased this week.
“I wish he'd go back to being inconsistent for at least one more week,” Culley said. “But obviously, they've done a heck of a job with him. And I am not surprised at all. I'm actually not only am I not surprised, I'm happy for him because he's a wonderful guy, wonderful person. I enjoyed the year I had there with him.”
Allen wins weekly award
Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of Week on Wednesday, following his 358 yards, four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 43-21 win over Washington.
It was the seventh honor in just 46 career starts for Allen, but he attributed the individual award to his teammates.
“It means we won the game and we're playing good football,” Allen said. “That's really what it all comes down to, guys making plays and it takes all 11, if not 22, or however you look at it, 33 guys on special teams, as well.”
Injury report
Safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is day to day. WR Cole Beasley, DE Mario Addison and RB Taiwan Jones had veteran rest days.
OL Jon Feliciano (illness), S Micah Hyde (quad) and CB Taron Johnson (groin) were limited.