Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills welcomed Caleb Foarde, a teenager who has battled brain cancer for three years, to the team's facility during spring workouts as part of the ESPN "My Wish" series.

Foarde's day with Allen and the Bills will debut Wednesday during the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter and be replayed in subsequent editions.

Foarde, from Winter Garden, Fla., regularly undergoes chemotherapy treatments and has regularly mentored other kids going through similar treatments. His wish was to spend the day as a member of the Bills.

The "My Wish" series began in 2006 and has granted 79 sports-themed wishes for children with critical illnesses in partnership with the Make-A-Wish organization.

According to an ESPN spokesman, here is what happened during Foarde's visit:

• Arrives in a limo.

• Signs one-day contract with Brandon Beane and Terry Pegula.

• Eats breakfast with Beane in the Bills cafeteria.

• Meets team in meeting room; the team was shown a video of who Caleb is and his cancer journey.

• Gets a locker with his name on it next to Josh Allen and a custom Caleb Foarde jersey.

• Meets David Quessenberry, who also battled cancer.

• Meets players as they start practice. Tyrel Dodson (a Texas A&M alum; Caleb's dad went to A&M) gives him a Dodson jersey with words of support on it.

• Gets to call plays with Sean McDermott on defense and Ken Dorsey on offense.

• Breaks down the huddle.

• Has lunch with Allen and they play FIFA together in the team meeting room.

• Gets a private tour of the Bills stadium and gets to walk on the field.