Josh Allen, Bills brace for Ravens' blitzing onslaught

“Our secondary is really good,” Martindale said. “We don’t just send the front five. We’re dropping other guys out. That’s how you can mess with their protections.”

Thus, the chess match: Can Allen stay upright long enough for the Bills’ wide receivers to get free of the Ravens’ cornerbacks?

The Ravens’ blitz rate is down a little from last year, when it was 45.2%. Baltimore’s three best edge rushers are big and physical. Yannick Ngakoue has eight sacks, Matt Judon six and Calais Campbell 4. Judon had 1.5 vs. the Bills last season. Maybe the Ravens have the luxury this year of doing more five-man rushes and fewer all-out attacks. Thirteen of their 30 blitzes vs. the Bills last year were six, seven or eight men.

“We’ve got guys who can get to the quarterback,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Matt, of course, has always done a good job and gets there. Yan brings it. He’s always a major threat to rush the passer. I think the key for those guys is the ability to play it all. That’s how we’re built. Rush the passer, set the edge, stop the run, understand the zone and man drops. We did a lot of that (vs. Tennessee), where we brought a linebacker and dropped both ends.”

It may take another Mahomes-caliber effort by Allen for the Bills to survive the Ravens’ pressure.

