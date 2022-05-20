Josh Allen at age 26: Bills QB is in historic company as a TD-maker

Historic.

It’s the best way to describe Josh Allen’s ability to create touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback has played 61 NFL regular-season games and produced 134 combined touchdowns passing and rushing.

Only two players in the history of the league have accounted for more TDs in their first 61 games played. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes produced 155. Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino produced 150.

Mahomes, Marino, Allen.

Allen turns 26 years old Saturday. In observance of his birthday, it’s a good time to recognize how Allen’s production stacks up at this still-early stage of his career and what milestones are on his immediate horizon.

Winning, of course, is the most important measure of a quarterback’s success. Allen will enter the 2022 campaign with a 39-21 record as a starter in the regular season and three consecutive playoff appearances under his belt.

He also will enter the season with larger-than-ever expectations, thanks to the talent the Bills have assembled and his phenomenal playoff performances last January vs. New England and Kansas City.

Allen now has five playoff games with 250 or more passing yards and 50 or more rushing yards. No other quarterback in history has more than two.

“All the great quarterbacks I’ve ever been around – from Peyton Manning, to Matthew Stafford to all the guys I’ve been around – they all have this aura about them,” said new Bills defensive end Von Miller. “Like no matter how high it gets, no matter how low it gets, no matter if it’s OTAs or no matter if it’s the day before the Super Bowl. And Josh Allen has this aura about him, for sure.”

Here's some perspective on Allen’s accomplishments through age 25:

Still young

Allen will enter the season as the 17th oldest starting quarterback in the league, based on current depth charts.

Allen has made 66 career starts, counting playoffs. Yet on opening night in Los Angeles this September, Allen still will be three months younger than Jim Kelly was when the latter started his first game for the Bills in 1986. Kelly, of course, took a detour to the USFL before signing with Buffalo.

“It flies by,” Allen said this spring. “It’s Year 5 for me now. This is crazy. I remember sitting up here the day after the draft and talking to some of you here. It flies by.”

There has been a lot of change around the NFL at quarterback the past several seasons.

Only four teams will enter the 2022 season with a starting quarterback who has a longer tenure with their team than the Bills with Allen: Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, Las Vegas with Derek Carr, Dallas with Dak Prescott and Kansas City with Mahomes.

MOST TDS PASSING-RUSHING BY QBS

First 61 career games

Rk Player, team Total

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 155

2. Dan Marino, Dolphins 150

3. Josh Allen, Bills 134

4. Andrew Luck, Colts 126

5. Daunte Culpepper, Vikings 125

6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers 122

7. Deshaun Watson, Texans 121*

8. Johnny Unitas, Colts 121

9t. Peyton Manning, Colts 113

9t. Cam Newton, Panthers 113

(Note: *-through 54 games)

Back to back to back?

The Bills will be shooting for their third straight season as a top-10 passing offense. They ranked ninth in passing yards last year and third in 2020. The last time the Bills were in the top 10 three straight years was their Super Bowl era, from 1989 through 1992.

Allen is the first Bills quarterback ever to post back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons. Kelly, whose Super Bowl-era offenses were more balanced between the run and the pass than many realize, never had a 4,000-yard season. The only other 4,000-yard season for the Bills was by Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Over the past two seasons, Allen ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks in touchdown passes with 73, behind only Rodgers (85), Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (83) and Mahomes (75). Allen is fifth in passing yards over the past two years, behind Brady, Mahomes, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Rushing TDs

Allen has 31 rushing touchdowns in his career. He’s third among active NFL QBs in rushing TDs, behind Cam Newton (75) and Rodgers (34). He’s the first QB ever to have six or more rushing TDs in four consecutive seasons.

With three rushing TDs this season, Allen will enter the top 10 for career rushing TDs by a QB. With six, Allen will pass Michael Vick (36), and with seven he will rise to fifth.

On the Bills’ all-time rushing list, Allen is tied with Cookie Gilchrist for No. 3 in rushing TDs. Thurman Thomas is first with 65 and O.J. Simpson second with 57.

Room to improve

While Allen has compiled a slew of superlatives, there’s room for both he and the Bills’ offense to improve.

Allen ranked 17th in interception percentage last season. He threw 15, which tied for third most in the league. The Rams’ Stafford and the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence tied for most with 17.

The Bills were ninth in passing yards in 2021, and Allen was 24th in average gain per attempt (6.82 yards).

It will be interesting to see how much more support Allen gets in 2022 toward the overall production of the offense. Allen was a big reason the Bills ranked sixth in rushing yards last season. Buffalo was 31st in rushing attempts by running backs last season and 25th in rushing yards by running backs.

A bunch of quarterbacks have had faster starts to their careers than Allen in terms of passing production. On the list of passing yards for QBs over the first four seasons of their careers, Allen is 19th. He’s seventh in TD passes and eighth in passer rating.

Division domination

The Bills are 11-1 vs. the AFC East the past two seasons. Allen is 16-7 for his career in the division, which includes a 7-1 record against the Dolphins and a 5-2 record against the Jets.

However, both Miami and the Jets look much improved. How tough is the AFC East this season? That’s a huge question for Allen and the Bills. Allen’s ability to excel against division competition will go a long way to deciding the Bills’ regular-season fortunes.

“This AFC East division, they’ve gotten better,” Miller said. “The whole AFC has gotten better as well.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.