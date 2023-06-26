Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, said late Sunday night that Poyer's celebrity golf tournament will return next year at Trump National Doral in Florida.

The tournament, scheduled for July 10 at Trump Doral, was canceled Saturday and rescheduled for next year because of what Poyer's representatives called "negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and divide our community," in a statement.

Bush, who has been off Twitter, returned Sunday night to issue a statement in three tweets, saying she and Poyer "will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly." She said the event is not happening this year "because of the arrogance of others, and then backing out at the last minute."

"Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course," she tweeted, and later, "Right, left, whatever, hopefully next year we can all come together for a good cause! Location aside..love!"

Poyer issued a lengthy video statement Saturday in which he said the event to benefit the ECMC Foundation was canceled after a number of teams "up north" scheduled to compete withdrew and wrote emails to ECMC, which then "pulled out." He did not specify how many golfers withdrew.

Poyer described ECMC as a "big sponsor" of the event. An ECMC spokesman said the foundation was the beneficiary of the event and not a sponsor.

Here is Bush's full statement:

"Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly. And we can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course.

"The event was cancelled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly. Especially while we are on a family vacation.. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you!

"And huge thank you to Trump & all the amazing sponsors (literally so many!!) that offered to sponsor the tournament. We appreciate you all! As well as the fans and supporters! Right left whatever hopefully next year we can all come together for a good cause! Location aside..love!"

Poyer, sitting poolside shirtless and wearing a bucket hat, said in the Saturday video that he wanted supporters to hear from him directly as to why the event was canceled.

"Am I stressed about it? Not even the slightest bit," he said. "Am I upset about it? A little, but I’m not even upset about the tournament being canceled. I’m upset about this is where we are in America."