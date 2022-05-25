Jordan Poyer's contract status not distracting him from his charitable efforts

Jordan Poyer is not letting the business of football interfere with his off-the-field commitments.

Although the Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro safety is currently not participating in the team’s voluntary spring practices as he seeks out a contract extension, Poyer is still giving back to the community. Wednesday night, he hosted a Top Tracer Golf Challenge at The Dome on Wehrle Drive, with all proceeds being donated to the 5/14 survivors fund to help those victims of the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue earlier this month.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back in his comfort zone Jordan Phillips – who is back with the Bills after two years with the Arizona Cardinals – says it feels as though he never left Buffalo.

“People's lives were taken. It's sad. It's a tough world we're living in right now. ... I just want to do everything that I can in order to help. This is my sixth year out here in Buffalo. I definitely feel like it's home. It's part of me, so whatever I can do to help, little things like this, and Micah (Hyde) had the charity softball event the other day, which was absolutely awesome and gave me even more motivation to come back here and do everything I can.”

Poyer has become increasingly involved in charitable causes. In addition to attending Hyde’s charity softball game, he also attended former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace’s charity golf tournament in Arizona earlier this month. Poyer also recently started his own foundation. Its mission is to support those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse of any kind.

“Being able to use my voice is something that I'm still learning how to do. At the same time, I understand the impact that I have on others. I want to continue to do that, plus it gives me motivation to continue to stay sober, continue to help those who need the help,” he said. “As I'm getting older – I still feel like I can play another five years, but I'm probably more on the way out than I was when I was a rookie – there are opportunities coming after football happens, and I've got to take advantage of those. The Jordan Poyer Foundation is a great start for me to lead my way toward that.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's leadership continues to hit new levels Leadership and playing quarterback go hand in hand, but Josh Allen has made it look exceptionally natural, Jay Skurski says.

Poyer understandably wanted to keep the attention Wednesday on his event, but did briefly update where things stood with the Bills. He’s entering the final year of his contract and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has made it known that his client is in search of a contract extension.

“You know, I'm ready,” he said. “I'm ready to go. I'm just staying optimistic. Things will work itself out. Still saying in contact with guys. I'm ready to play football. Everybody knows I'm ready to play football.”

OTA Observations: Jordan Poyer absent, Gabe Davis goes deep and hands are thrown “He's not here, and we certainly miss having him here,” Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said of safety Jordan Poyer. “Got a glimpse of him at the softball game the other day and had a chance to have a good conversation with him there. But just business is business right now. And we're focused on the guys that are here.”

That time will come. Poyer isn’t required to participate in any of the spring practices until a mandatory, three-day minicamp from June 14-16.

“It was important for me to come out here and show my support to the community,” Poyer said. “I'm excited about this event. I'm excited to see how many golfers, their handicaps are really what they are. We're going to have a good event, man. It's fun.”

Poyer's not done giving back, either. On Thursday, he's scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Medaille College for an event focused on mental wellness and recovery from addiction. Kelly Wofford, Erie County's director of health equity, will also serve as a guest speaker.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.