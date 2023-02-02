If you ever wondered if Rodger Saffold and Dion Dawkins could stand 10 yards apart from each other and complete a water-balloon toss, you got your answer Thursday.

They can’t.

An explanation is probably in order. Saffold and Dawkins, the Buffalo Bills’ left guard and left tackle, respectively, participated in the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas, representing the AFC side as part of a reimagined week that does not include a real football game. The skills competition took place at the Las Vegas’ Raiders practice facility Thursday, and included numerous skills categories – or whatever you consider catching water balloons to be.

While Saffold and Dawkins were eliminated quickly, it was an otherwise good night for those who represented the Bills. The highlight came during the longest drive competition held at Bear’s Best Golf Course. Bills safety Jordan Poyer was one of 10 participants – five from the AFC and five from the NFC. Each player got three attempts at a long drive, with the winner earning three overall points for his conference.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, the last player to go for the NFC, gave his team the lead with a 316-yard drive. Poyer was the last player to go for the AFC. His first drive was solid – 295 yards – but still 21 yards behind Hockenson. Poyer’s next attempt was out of bounds, leaving him with just one swing.

Pressure? What pressure?

Poyer piped a 320-yarder on his final swing, giving the AFC three more points.

“Had to do it for my team, man,” said Poyer, a passionate golfer who added that he was going out to play the course as soon as the event was over.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano had a solid showing during the lightning round, which featured 16 players in each conference participating in a three-part elimination challenge. Milano performed well in the water balloon toss to advance to “high stakes,” in which players caught punts from a JUGS machine. With each catch, they had to add a ball before making their next catch. Milano made two catches, but was eliminated when he dropped his third attempt while holding two footballs. Nevertheless, the AFC swept the first three rounds to take a 9-0 lead.

The NFC got a measure of revenge by winning the final event of the night – Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball. Bills tight end Dawson Knox participated in the opening round for the AFC offense, which lost to the AFC defense. Knox was eliminated by a catch made by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Also Thursday, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs competed in the first round of the best catch competition. While on a pool float at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, Diggs made a pair of one-handed catches, one with his left hand and one with his right hand, on balls thrown by former NFL quarterback Jimmy Clausen. Diggs wasn’t done, though. He also made a third catch, using only his legs, while still on the pool float.

“Best hands in the game, best legs in the game,” he said. “Let’s go.”

Diggs is competing against Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in the first round. Voting, which can be done at probowl.com/bestcatch or on Twitter by using the hash tag best catch and the hash tag of the player’s name, goes through Friday. As of Thursday night, Diggs was leading the voting on Twitter, 60% to 40%. If he advances, he’ll face the winner of the NFC matchup featuring the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The skills competition continues Sunday at 2:45 p.m. and will air on ABC. In addition to the best catch final round, there will be an event called the Gridiron Gauntlet, in which six players from each conference will participate in a four-part gauntlet that will showcase strength, speed and agility. Dawkins is scheduled to compete in that.

In the Move the Chains competition, two teams from each conference will compete side by side, pulling a weighted wall 10 yards as quickly as possible while using first-down chains. Saffold and Morse will represent the Bills in that.

Pro Bowl week will conclude with a flag football game.