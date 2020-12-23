Jordan Poyer shrugs off Pro Bowl snub, thinks about tackling Patriots

Poyer said the same.

“I’ve had some time to think about it,” he said. “Honestly, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed. But at the same time, I know what I bring to this team. I know what I bring to the table.”

As his statistics in Buffalo show, tackling always has been a Poyer strength. He said it was a renewed point of emphasis this year.

“One of my goals this offseason was to be a better tackler than I have been in previous years,” he said. “It’s on my mirror and it’s No. 2: Be a better tackler.”

No. 1 on his mirror list was win the Super Bowl.

Poyer is only 191 pounds. But the Bills ask him to play near the line of scrimmage a lot, and they ask him to blitz a lot. He rushes the quarterback on average 3.7 times a game, up slightly from last year.

“A lot having to do with tackling is a mindset,” Poyer said. “I like to play fast. I try to play as physical as I can. At the end of the day, it’s a want-to, a mindset to get another human being on the ground.”

New England coach Bill Belichick threw praise at both Poyer and fellow safety Micah Hyde on a call with Buffalo media in preparation for Monday night’s game in Foxborough, Mass.