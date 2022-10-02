Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions in a 23-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens, was taken to the X-ray room at M&T Stadium after the game for further evaluation.

Poyer told reporters that he had gotten the wind knocked out of him, but is fine.

He was tended to on the sideline by athletic trainers after an interception in the end zone with 4:07 remaining that prevented the Ravens from taking the lead.

Poyer did not play against Miami last week because of a foot injury, and had been listed as questionable during the week.

He had his first multi-interception game and now has 24 career interceptions, 22 of them with the Bills. That ties him for 10th in franchise history.

Poyer, named an All-Pro last season, had been seeking a new contract in the offseason, and while the sides did not agree to a reworked deal, the potential incentives in his current deal were increased from a total of $500,000 to $2 million in September.

According to contracts website Spotrac.com, Poyer was to earn a $250,000 bonus for three interceptions on the season. He now has four in three games played: One against the Rams, one against the Titans and two against Baltimore.

