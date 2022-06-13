Jordan Poyer plans to attend Bills' mandatory minicamp this week

Jordan Poyer will be in attendance this week when the Buffalo Bills hold their mandatory minicamp in Orchard Park.

The Bills have practices scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Bills’ facility, and Poyer's agent confirmed to The News that Poyer will report.

Drew Rosenhuas, Poyer's agent, has been working on getting a contract extension for the All-Pro safety, who is entering the final year of his contract. Rosenhaus reiterated that Poyer would like to finish his career in Buffalo. Poyer has started 79 games for the Bills over the past five seasons.

Poyer has stayed away from the Bills’ voluntary organized team activity practices the past four weeks. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has been in contact with Poyer’s agents, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last week he has been texting with Poyer.

"Jordan's in a good place mentally," Frazier told reporters. He's staying in touch with his teammates. Hopefully we'll see him soon."

Poyer’s current contract pays him an average of $9.2 million a year, which ranks 13th among NFL safeties, according to Spotrac.com. He’s scheduled to make $6.7 million in cash this season. He posted 91 tackles last season and was the only player in the league to record five interceptions and three sacks. He also had eight tackles for loss. He was the first Bills safety to make the AP All-Pro first team since Henry Jones in 1992.

