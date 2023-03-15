Consider this the first major surprise of free agency.

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back safety Jordan Poyer on a two-year contract extension, a league sourced confirmed Wednesday to The Buffalo News. News of Poyer's return was first reported by NFL Network.

That can be considered a surprise, since it seemed as if Poyer was poised to depart the team he’s spent the past six seasons with, developing into one of the franchise cornerstones in the process.

Poyer signed with the Bills in 2017 after his 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns was cut short by a lacerated kidney suffered on a devastating, blindside hit that potentially could have been career ending. Instead, Poyer was the Bills’ 2017 Ed Block Courage Award winner as he not only returned to the field, but teamed with Micah Hyde to become the best safety tandem in franchise history.

Long overlooked for his strong level of play, Poyer finally got his due in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pro. He followed that up in 2022 by being named to his first Pro Bowl team, despite missing four games because of injuries. Since coming to the Bills in 2017, Poyer is the only player in the NFL with 500-plus tackles, 20-plus interceptions and 10-plus sacks. Among defensive backs, Poyer’s 582 tackles since 2017 rank second in the NFL (Budda Baker leads with 650), while his 10 sacks rank third (Jamal Adams, 21.5 and Logan Ryan, 10.5) and his 22 interceptions rank tied for sixth (Xavien Howard leads with 28).

He went public with his request for a new contract ahead of the 2022 season, even hiring superagent Drew Rosenhaus, but there was seemingly little movement on a new team. As recently as last month at the Super Bowl, Poyer told The News he had not had any contact with the organization and did not know where he stood.

The 2022 season was a trying one for Poyer, who turns 32 next month. It started in training camp when he suffered an elbow injury during practice. In Week 4, he suffered fractured ribs and a bruised lung making an interception against the Ravens. That injury left him unable to fly, so after missing one game, he drove 15 hours in a rented van to the Bills’ next game in Week 6 at Kansas City.

Later in the year, Poyer reinjured his elbow, forcing him to miss two more games. He also played through a torn meniscus in his knee and left the Bills’ divisional playoff loss to the Bengals with a head injury.

Still, Poyer was named to the Pro Bowl after a season in which he appeared in 12 games and finished with 63 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed. His return fills what was projected to be a big hole in the projected starting defense. With Hyde also expected to be back in 2023 after missing most of last season because of a neck injury, the Bills will continue to have one of the game's best safety duos.

Shortly after Poyer's extension was reported on, he took to Twitter to send a message to Hyde.

"Hey bud," was all it read -- and all that needed to be said.