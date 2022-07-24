Jordan Poyer, agent Drew Rosenhaus both on hand for Bills training camp

Jordan Poyer got a huge cheer from the crowd when he ran out the tunnel, raised his hands up and spun around Sunday as the Bills started training camp.

The Bills safety was exactly where he needed to be.

Poyer is seeking a new contract after a strong season that earned him first-team All-Pro honors. Even so, he did not consider holding out during training camp.

“Not in my mind,” Poyer said. “I feel, I want to be here so that’s just how I feel. I want to be here.”

He had company. Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was at St. John Fisher University for the start of camp. Poyer switched to work with Rosenhaus this offseason. Rosenhaus was meeting with General Manager Brandon Beane while at camp.

“I’m letting them handle that side of it. Drew is here today talking things out with Brandon and I know they’re both working things out on each side,” Poyer said. “I’m just really excited to be here with my teammates and to see the guys again and to start this journey and try to get better every single day.”

While Beane would not delve into how the negotiations were proceeding, both sides seemed optimistic.

“Drew and I have a great relationship, as do (me) and Jordan,” Beane said. “Drew and I have many conversations. This just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp. But we're good. You know I don't talk about negotiations, you know that. But love Jordan. Drew's great to work with. And that's probably the extent that I'd be willing to talk about it.”

Poyer signed a two-year contract extension with the Bills in 2020.

Last season, Poyer had five interceptions, three sacks and 91 tackles. His push for a new deal was spurred on by how well he performed last season, but Poyer said it also was based off years of having to prove himself. A seventh-round pick who was then released early in his NFL career, Poyer has often felt undervalued.

“It’s been like that my whole life,” Poyer said. “Not necessarily on the (Bills) but throughout my football journey and my career. And I’m not saying that that’s how I feel here. But at the same time, I’m 31 now and I still feel like I can play at a high level for a few years.”

Poyer has heard chatter about his age all offseason. He said it followed him to Florida, where he used it as deeper motivation while training.

Poyer and fellow safety Micah Hyde were not at the voluntary workouts this offseason. Hyde also trained elsewhere, before both attended mandatory minicamp in June. Beane said that work ethic should help both continue playing well into their 30s.

“I think both those guys do such a great job of training,” Beane said. “Neither one of them were here for a lot of the offseason program, but you can tell these guys they worked. Jordan just coming right out at the mandatory minicamp for those couple of days and dropped right back in there. So a lot of credit to him.”

Poyer trained with tight ends David Njoku and Jonnu Smith, among other pass catchers in Florida. He believes he benefited from both the South Florida heat and the competition. Now, back in New York, he’s focused on getting the Bills defense ready to build off a strong season with a disappointing end.

“I love the city. I love these fans,” Poyer said. “This is my sixth year out here. I really feel part of this community. I do a lot of stuff in the community. A lot of people out here obviously know my story and what I've gone through in order to really be just sitting right here in this seat right here, and it's really special.”