Jordan Poyer active for Bills against Bengals; Ike Boettger inactive

CINCINNATI – Safety Jordan Poyer is in the lineup Monday night for the Buffalo Bills against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Poyer was questionable on the final injury report because of a knee injury. He practiced just once on a limited basis Saturday in the week leading up to the game.

A report from ESPN on Monday said that Poyer is playing through a torn lateral meniscus in his knee.

All the Bills' inactive players Monday are healthy. That list includes guard Ike Boettger, who played six snaps last week against Chicago in his season debut after returning from surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

Also inactive for the Bills are tight end Tommy Sweeney, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Dean Marlowe, offensive linemen Justin Murray and Alec Anderson, and linebacker Baylon Spector.

Anderson was called up from the practice squad earlier Monday for the first time, but his NFL debut will have to wait.

The Bengals will be without starting defensive end Sam Hubbard, who is dealing with a calf injury. Hubbard practiced on a limited basis all week, but was unable to make it back into the lineup.

Also inactive for the Bengals: Quarterback Jake Browning, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, guard Jackson Carman and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Browning was called up from the practice squad earlier Monday.