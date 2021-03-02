Jordan Phillips, former Bill and new J.J. Watt teammate, incurs wrath from some Bills fans

Jordan Phillips left the Bills before last season in free agency and signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals offered a three-year, $30 million contract with an $8 million signing bonus and $18.5 million guaranteed.

Arizona added another defensive lineman whom you might have heard about Monday with the signing of J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Phillips was happy about the addition, and understandably so.

When you just get off the flight and you see your teammates with @JJWatt 😂😂😂 let’s go to work @chanjones55 — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 1, 2021

Who are you gonna double now lol 😂😂😂💀 — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 1, 2021