Jordan Phillips, former Bill and new J.J. Watt teammate, incurs wrath from some Bills fans
  • Updated
Jordan Phillips

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, right, departed the Bills after the 2019 season.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Jordan Phillips left the Bills before last season in free agency and signed with the Arizona Cardinals. 

The Cardinals offered a three-year, $30 million contract with an $8 million signing bonus and $18.5 million guaranteed. 

Arizona added another defensive lineman whom you might have heard about Monday with the signing of J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Phillips was happy about the addition, and understandably so. 

Some Bills fans were not happy that Watt opted against the Bills, who were among the favorites for his services. 

That led to a slew of tweets from Bills fans, so much so that Phillips later tweeted: 

That tweet generated nearly 300 comments and was liked  1,700 times. Many of the responses were from Bills fans wishing Phillips the best and tacitly apologizing for other fans. 

