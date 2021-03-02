Jordan Phillips, former Bill and new J.J. Watt teammate, incurs wrath from some Bills fans

Jordan Phillips left the Bills before last season in free agency and signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals offered a three-year, $30 million contract with an $8 million signing bonus and $18.5 million guaranteed.
Arizona added another defensive lineman whom you might have heard about Monday with the signing of J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Phillips was happy about the addition, and understandably so.
When you just get off the flight and you see your teammates with @JJWatt 😂😂😂 let’s go to work @chanjones55— Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 1, 2021
Who are you gonna double now lol 😂😂😂💀— Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 1, 2021
Some Bills fans were not happy that Watt opted against the Bills, who were among the favorites for his services.
That led to a slew of tweets from Bills fans, so much so that Phillips later tweeted:
If I would’ve known the mafia was so mad about JJ joining az would’ve never tweeted jeez— Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 1, 2021
That tweet generated nearly 300 comments and was liked 1,700 times. Many of the responses were from Bills fans wishing Phillips the best and tacitly apologizing for other fans.
I miss you @bigj9797 https://t.co/kq1eeEmtJS— kevvy (@kevvycuse) February 28, 2021
It's just residual grief from when you left @bigj9797 . https://t.co/tx4eCZcmFn— Bills Blitzkrieg (@BillsBlitzkrieg) March 2, 2021
Can you come back to Buffalo...please ?— Stephen Ujvari Jr. (@Unconquered0412) March 2, 2021
I am mafia...and I apologize for them children— Bob Caple (@caple_bob) March 2, 2021
Bro were more mad they let you walk than us not getting JJ— Rob (@oscolaidhe) March 2, 2021
We’re not mad, not the true Mafia #BillsMafia— Tony LoBianco (@tlobianco) March 2, 2021
Not all Bills Mafia is mad, we probably couldn’t make his contract work with the new salary cap...but AZ looking good on paper, hope you guys take out the NFC West...best of luck from one #BillsMafia fan— FroggyLog (@froggylog808) March 2, 2021