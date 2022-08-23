Jordan Palmer on Bills QB Josh Allen: 'I never saw a player that important to a community'

Quarterback guru Jordan Palmer knows Josh Allen as well as anybody. The two have worked together since Allen decided to enter the NFL draft in 2018 and have annually worked on refining Allen's game.

More than mechanics, Palmer has gotten to know Allen the person and noted that the Bills quarterback is uniquely qualified to handle the pressure and expectations that come with playing for rabid Bills fans craving a Super Bowl championship.

“People made a big deal about my brother, Carson, and I’ve seen back in his prime, people asking for autographs and people asking for pictures and all that stuff. It’s different in Buffalo,” Jordan Palmer said on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. “People say and write things like ‘our savior.’ It’s really important to that community the way that I did not see in my time in the NFL. I never saw a player that important to the community whether it was Ochocinco in Cincinnati, Brandon Marshall in Chicago, Matt Forte in Chicago. I’ve never seen a community respond like this, so it’s not just the winning expectations, it’s like what he means to the community.

“I’ve been around a ton of quarterbacks who are amazing players that I don’t think could handle that. I don’t know what it is, but he’s just built to be able to handle it. I don’t think it’s going to too big a deal.”

So what are Palmer’s expectations for Allen for this season? How about no bad games.

“I think when you look at the guys who have been MVPs like Aaron (Rodgers) and Peyton (Manning) and Tom (Brady) and done it, it was a full season. It was no bad games. It was complete,” Palmer said. “Josh’s highs are as high as we’ve seen from his last game of the season last year. They stubbed their toe and lost to Pittsburgh early. I was in Tennessee for the Monday night game, kinda missed only one or two throws but they lose by three and that affects the seeding. It’s a complete year. They have to start Week 1 the way they finished last year. The best players in this league do that and that’s my expectation for Josh this year.”

Palmer also announced a new podcast called “The Room,” that he said will simulate conversations that happen in teams’ quarterback rooms 20 minutes before the meetings start, touching on sports and fashion and pop culture. Palmer and Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will co-host with a different quarterback each week. Josh Allen is scheduled to be their guest in advance of the season opener.