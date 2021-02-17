Jordan Palmer: Bills' Josh Allen might be 'most physically talented' to ever play quarterback

There is no doubt that quarterback guru Jordan Palmer is bullish on the Bills' Josh Allen, one of Palmer's most prominent clients.

In a recent interview with Rich Eisen, Palmer noted the combination of physical traits that have helped Allen succeed, and Palmer suggested they might be the most unique of anyone to play quarterback in history.

"I think if you put a list together of the most physically talented players to ever play the position – I don’t know who else is on that list – but he sure is. He might be at the top of it," Palmer said.

"He’s faster than most of the fast guys and he’s 245. I don’t know if his arm is the strongest in the league or his passes are the strongest but whatever, there are two guys standing over there by themselves. He's the complete package. There are fast guys who aren't good runners and there are slower guys who are good runners, but he is a fast guy who is also a good runner. You just look at all the pieces."

Palmer also noted that Allen is "really fun to work with. He’s as fun to hang out with as there is." Eisen referred to Allen as a "good dude."

Palmer is working with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence in preparation for this year's draft. Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection.