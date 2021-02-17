Jordan Palmer: Bills' Josh Allen might be 'most physically talented' to ever play quarterback

There is no doubt that quarterback guru Jordan Palmer is bullish on the Bills' Josh Allen, one of Palmer's most prominent clients.
In a recent interview with Rich Eisen, Palmer noted the combination of physical traits that have helped Allen succeed, and Palmer suggested they might be the most unique of anyone to play quarterback in history.
"I think if you put a list together of the most physically talented players to ever play the position – I don’t know who else is on that list – but he sure is. He might be at the top of it," Palmer said.
"He’s faster than most of the fast guys and he’s 245. I don’t know if his arm is the strongest in the league or his passes are the strongest but whatever, there are two guys standing over there by themselves. He's the complete package. There are fast guys who aren't good runners and there are slower guys who are good runners, but he is a fast guy who is also a good runner. You just look at all the pieces."
Palmer also noted that Allen is "really fun to work with. He’s as fun to hang out with as there is." Eisen referred to Allen as a "good dude."
Palmer is working with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence in preparation for this year's draft. Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection.
As is inevitable with Allen, the conversation comes back to his accuracy. Allen's completion percentage has jumped from 52.8% to 58.8% last year to 69.2%.
Allen ranked 29th among NFL starters in 2019 in accuracy on passes 20-plus yards downfield. He completed just 18 of 70 (25.7%) according to Buffalo News charts, or just 30.7% factoring in throwaways and drops. Allen ranked 20th in deep completions and tied for 21st in TD passes (four) on deep passes.
In 2020, Allen jumped to an adjusted completion rate of 47.2% on passes 20-plus yards downfield, factoring drops and throwaways. That ranked sixth best in the NFL among players who had at least 50 deep attempts and ninth best among starters overall, according to Pro Football Focus. It was the biggest improvement in the league. Allen’s 11 TDs on deep balls tied for fifth most.
"A lot of people say you can’t coach accuracy or you can’t get more accurate as a player," Palmer said. "That’s just people who haven’t had success doing it. It’s a thing he’s going to end up owning. It happened faster than I thought it would because I’ve never seen anyone do it that fast. With what Ken Dorsey, Brian Daboll and what Brandon Beane has assembled around him – Josh, a lot of credit is due there, but a lot of credit is due to that staff and the way they built that team. This is not just a good year. This is something you’re going to get used to seeing."