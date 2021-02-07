Jon Feliciano named Bills' Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Jon Feliciano's toughness and dedication to his teammates didn't go unnoticed in 2020.
Because of those traits, Feliciano's teammates voted him as the Buffalo Bills' recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is given to one player on each of the NFL's 32 teams who serves as a role model to others based on their courage, sportsmanship and ability to inspire others.
"It’s an honor to be awarded the Ed Block Courage Award. It means a lot because my teammates voted for this," Feliciano said. "The thing I love most about football is being a part of a team. I give my all for my team, and their success is what drives me. So this award means a lot."
Feliciano suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the opening days of training camp, leading to him starting the season on injured reserve. He missed the first seven games of the season, but returned to start the final nine, playing right guard, left guard and center in the process. He also started the Bills' three postseason games.
Feliciano, an impending unrestricted free agent, has grown close to quarterback Josh Allen during the offensive lineman's two years in Buffalo, making it a good bet that Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will do what he can to re-sign Feliciano.
Elsewhere, Buffalo native Steven Means was the Atlanta Falcons' Ed Block recipient. Means started 11 games at defensive end for Atlanta, making 38 tackles and three sacks. He missed all of the 2019 season because of a torn Achilles tendon. Means was also chosen as the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
In a typical year, the 32 Ed Block recipients are invited to Baltimore for an awards ceremony and participation in outreach events for at-risk youth.
Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, however, plans are being finalized for a virtual event in April that will benefit the Courage House National Support Network for Kids.
The award is named after Ed Block, who earned a purple heart in World War II under General George Patton. He later became the head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts from 1954-77, but is today best remembered for the tireless manner in which he gave of himself to help improve the lives of children.