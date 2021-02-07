Jon Feliciano named Bills' Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Jon Feliciano's toughness and dedication to his teammates didn't go unnoticed in 2020.

Because of those traits, Feliciano's teammates voted him as the Buffalo Bills' recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is given to one player on each of the NFL's 32 teams who serves as a role model to others based on their courage, sportsmanship and ability to inspire others.

"It’s an honor to be awarded the Ed Block Courage Award. It means a lot because my teammates voted for this," Feliciano said. "The thing I love most about football is being a part of a team. I give my all for my team, and their success is what drives me. So this award means a lot."

Feliciano suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the opening days of training camp, leading to him starting the season on injured reserve. He missed the first seven games of the season, but returned to start the final nine, playing right guard, left guard and center in the process. He also started the Bills' three postseason games.

Feliciano, an impending unrestricted free agent, has grown close to quarterback Josh Allen during the offensive lineman's two years in Buffalo, making it a good bet that Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will do what he can to re-sign Feliciano.