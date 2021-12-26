Jon Bon Jovi tweets Patriots support, Bills fans recoil

Wouldn't it have been something if Jon Bon Jovi had succeeded in his attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014?

Less than two hours before kickoff of Bills vs. Patriots on Sunday, the celebrity musician shared his rooting interests to his 150,000 Twitter followers.

Been a fan from the beginning. Go @Patriots pic.twitter.com/nYQJ9wI7kf — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) December 26, 2021

While the anti-Buffalo tweet shouldn't come as a surprise – the rock star swore off the Bills officially in 2020, saying in the British version of GQ he'd never set foot in the city again – the reaction of Buffalo football fans suggested he wouldn't be welcome anyways.