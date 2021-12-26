Jon Bon Jovi tweets Patriots support, Bills fans recoil

Wouldn't it have been something if Jon Bon Jovi had succeeded in his attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014?
Less than two hours before kickoff of Bills vs. Patriots on Sunday, the celebrity musician shared his rooting interests to his 150,000 Twitter followers.
Been a fan from the beginning. Go @Patriots pic.twitter.com/nYQJ9wI7kf— Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) December 26, 2021
While the anti-Buffalo tweet shouldn't come as a surprise – the rock star swore off the Bills officially in 2020, saying in the British version of GQ he'd never set foot in the city again – the reaction of Buffalo football fans suggested he wouldn't be welcome anyways.
Never felt like the @BuffaloBills dodged a bullet more than I do now.— Michael (@ekimyddfub) December 26, 2021
Christmas is cancelled https://t.co/z9R5Dl7PQF— Buffalo Trill (@thebuffalotrill) December 26, 2021
No longer a bon jovi fan #gobills https://t.co/HZpDG4B8vs— Brenna Callahan (@billsmafiaart) December 26, 2021
Just another reason to despise the Patriots https://t.co/HEdgbqLavf— Boone from the Buff (@ArtRecore) December 26, 2021
Not that I needed any more reason to root for the Bills but.. https://t.co/tU0ci9WFJJ— Jason S (@jasontothe) December 26, 2021
Fuel to the fire 🔥 https://t.co/oDUEcr4t7z— Bills Fanatic (@BillsFanatic44) December 26, 2021
They'll be living on a prayer when Mac Jones throws more than three passes https://t.co/e3jBp7KTk0— Derek Kramer (@DerekKramer49) December 26, 2021
no one asked https://t.co/dgmplgjw2V— regrettie mercury (@seltzermom) December 26, 2021
Cancel Bon Jovi https://t.co/cQA1XZU40Y— Thigh Doctor (@ThighDoctor) December 26, 2021
As expected, a contingent of followers swooned over the picture of the young Bon Jovi, while another group fawned over the retro Patriots hat.
Another swarm of Twitter users also accused Bon Jovi of deserting the New York Giants, who play about a half hour from his birthplace of Sayreville, N.J.
i'm a little puzzled 🤔😄 pic.twitter.com/JRQR7AcKQd— Jane ✨ (@jane_jbj) December 26, 2021
Not a lot of things fully annoy me, but seeing Jon Bon Jovi go from a “loyal”Giants fan to the Pats bothers me to my core https://t.co/Vqe6zExgB9 pic.twitter.com/KlkTHRiZlK— Kevin Wall (@KWall521) December 26, 2021