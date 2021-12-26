 Skip to main content
Jon Bon Jovi tweets Patriots support, Bills fans recoil
Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi performs with his band in Buffalo in 2013.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

Wouldn't it have been something if Jon Bon Jovi had succeeded in his attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014?

Less than two hours before kickoff of Bills vs. Patriots on Sunday, the celebrity musician shared his rooting interests to his 150,000 Twitter followers.

While the anti-Buffalo tweet shouldn't come as a surprise – the rock star swore off the Bills officially in 2020, saying in the British version of GQ he'd never set foot in the city again – the reaction of Buffalo football fans suggested he wouldn't be welcome anyways.

As expected, a contingent of followers swooned over the picture of the young Bon Jovi, while another group fawned over the retro Patriots hat. 

Another swarm of Twitter users also accused Bon Jovi of deserting the New York Giants, who play about a half hour from his birthplace of Sayreville, N.J.  

