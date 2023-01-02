 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Murphy is out sick as radio announcer for Bills vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy won’t be calling tonight’s key “Monday Night Football” game on WGR with the Cincinnati Bengals due to an undisclosed illness.

Chris Brown, the co-host of “One Bill Live” on MSG, will handle Murphy’s duties tonight alongside analyst Eric Wood. WGR’s Sal Capaccio will report from the sideline.

Jeff Matthews, vice president of media and content for the Bills, said that Murphy is “under the weather.”

“We hope to have John back in the booth as soon as possible,” said Matthews.

He declined to give further details.

“It is a private matter and that’s not for us to talk about,” said Matthews.

