John Brown says he's ready to play for Bills; a closer look at an atypical practice squad signing

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown hasn’t taken an NFL snap since he played five downs with Tampa Bay in a playoff game in January.

Brown wasn’t with a team in spring or training camp. His first football practice since January was Sunday.

How fast does the Brown think he can be ready to play after being signed by the Bills to the practice squad?

“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”

The signing of Brown should not cause an overreaction among Bills fans, considering the 32-year-old has not caught a pass in the NFL since the 2020 season, when he was last with the Bills.

Yet his addition draws attention to some issues in the Bills’ receiving room:

• The Bills have only four healthy wide receivers – Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir. Signing a receiver with Brown’s experience isn’t a run-of-the-mill practice-squad transaction. The Bills already have elevated receiver Tanner Gentry from the practice squad three times. If Gentry were to get elevated again, he would have to be placed on the 53-man active roster.

Bottom line: Brown could get elevated as the fifth wideout and get some limited snaps in a game for the Bills relatively soon, although playing in Thursday's game at New England may be a stretch.

"We'll see how quickly he can kind of get himself back into shape and go from there," coach Sean McDermott said. "He would add to our team, and he certainly has some some speed and experience in the system. He's played a lot of football in this league, so it's not going to be too big for him, from that standpoint. So I think you know a little bit of what you're getting there."

• While Brown’s signing doesn’t preclude general manager Brandon Beane from striking a deal for free-agent Odell Beckham Jr., it can be viewed as veteran insurance in the event Beckham signs elsewhere. If Beckham is going to attract a significant multi-year contract, the odds of him signing with the Bills look slim. It is a stretch to think the Bills should commit big cap space in 2023 and 2024 to an aging wideout, given other players currently on the team who could get paid.

• The Bills have been getting by without a ton of insurance at the outside receiver position. Shakir has averaged 17 snaps a game (half in the slot and half outside) and has seven catches. Jake Kumerow, now on injured reserve, averaged 10 snaps a game and has four catches.

Brown caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards for the Bills in 2019. In 2020, he battled calf and ankle injuries, played in only nine games, and his totals dropped to 33 catches for 458 yards. Brown was not the same player in 2020, so the Bills replaced him with veteran Emmanuel Sanders in 2021.

Brown went to camp with the Raiders in 2021 and got cut. He saw a mere 24 total snaps in brief stints last year with the Broncos, Jaguars and Bucs.

Brown says he can be better than he showed in 2020.

“I feel like my game is way better,” he said. “I’m to the point where I’m healthy now. I dealt with a lot of injuries. I had a whole bunch of time to heal up and get my mind and my body right.”

Brown never gave up hope of getting a call from an NFL team. He had been in contact with Buffalo receivers coach Chad Hall. But Brown wasn’t expecting to hear from the Bills.

“I was to the point where I was kind of surprised,” Brown said. “I was home the whole time working out. Me and coach Chad kept in contact. I was texting him and told him I was still working out. I was able to send him some videos of me working out.

“The day before Thanksgiving, I ended up getting the call,” Brown said. “I was excited about it. Definitely when I got here, it felt like home. They were picking me up from the airport and I thought I was going back to my house. It’s already home for me.”

Brown always was a well-liked, team-first presence in the Bills’ locker room.

“It’s good to see Smoke back,” Josh Allen said. “We love him in this locker room. We’ve missed him the last year. It’s a veteran presence who knows our offense. He can still play, too. I don’t know really what the plan is. It’s not up to me. But it’s a guy I trust, I’ve got a lot of familiarity with, a guy that I can rely on, so it’s good to have him back.”

Brown said he followed the Bills closely the past year and a half.

“It’s already coming back to me,” he said. “You know, I always kept the plays. I looked over them a little bit time after time. Even when I’d watch the games, I’d call certain plays out. It’s definitely coming back to me.”