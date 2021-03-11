John Brown on Bills' release: 'We were never even given a heads-up'

Wide receiver John Brown was released by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday in a cost-cutting move and expressed some discontent at how the move was handled during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday.

By cutting Brown, the Bills save $7.9 million in salary cap space as they push to create more room before the March 17 start of free agency.

“Honestly, we didn’t know nothing," Brown said. "We were never even given a heads-up. I’m a strong believer in God and just had a feeling it was going to come to that time, especially with the money dropping. I’ve dealt with a few injuries so I missed five games. But you know, different situations, the way things could have been handled.

"I don’t know if they gave Josh Allen any input on it. A big-time quarterback, he should have input. If he did have input, I thought he would have wanted me to stay.”

In two seasons with the Bills, Brown caught 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns. As the team’s No. 1 receiver in 2019, he started all 15 games in which he played and had career bests for receptions (72), receiving yards (1,060) and touchdowns (six).