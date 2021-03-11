John Brown on Bills' release: 'We were never even given a heads-up'

Wide receiver John Brown was released by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday in a cost-cutting move and expressed some discontent at how the move was handled during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday.
By cutting Brown, the Bills save $7.9 million in salary cap space as they push to create more room before the March 17 start of free agency.
“Honestly, we didn’t know nothing," Brown said. "We were never even given a heads-up. I’m a strong believer in God and just had a feeling it was going to come to that time, especially with the money dropping. I’ve dealt with a few injuries so I missed five games. But you know, different situations, the way things could have been handled.
"I don’t know if they gave Josh Allen any input on it. A big-time quarterback, he should have input. If he did have input, I thought he would have wanted me to stay.”
In two seasons with the Bills, Brown caught 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns. As the team’s No. 1 receiver in 2019, he started all 15 games in which he played and had career bests for receptions (72), receiving yards (1,060) and touchdowns (six).
Brown said being a free agent has already reinvigorated him.
“I want to earn the guys’ respect," he said. "I come in every day and give everything I got. I’m definitely excited for a new beginning. Just by me being released, it sparked the match. I definitely will come ready to play and work hard.”
As for his next team, Brown specifically mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts as "two teams off the top." He noted Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's ability with the deep ball and said he was impressed with the Colts as an up-and-coming team after the Bills beat them in the playoffs.
“It depends who needs receivers," he said. "I feel like I would fit in anywhere. … Anywhere I can come in and help and be a small piece to the puzzle, or if they need to be a big piece to come in and help younger guys out and move around and do what I have to do. Those are the main two teams, though.”