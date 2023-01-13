Joe Mixon doubles down that Bengals are 'the big dogs of the AFC'

Bengals running back Joe Mixon doubled down on his comments regarding the Bengals' spot as "the big dogs of the AFC" when he spoke to reporters Thursday.

Mixon originally made the comment in the days leading up to the Bills' game against the Bengals.

"As I said I believe last week or two weeks ago, I stand on this, we the big dogs at AFC," Mixon said. "Everybody knows that they're gunning for us, we're gonna get everybody's best shot. At the end of the day if we're not turning the ball over and taking care of the little things we can't be beat. So we're just gonna go ahead, and we're gonna take everybody's best shot, but they better be ready to take ours."

The Bengals are the reigning AFC champions, having lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in February.

Asked about whether he was providing bulletin board material for the other AFC teams, Mixon said he didn't care.

"Whether it's the Bills. Whether it's the Ravens it can be bulletin board material for anybody," Mixon said. "The facts is the facts, and when it comes down to it, we know when we take the field, can't nobody touch us when we are on our game. So we just got to go out there and take care of business. There ain't no other way around it."

Here is the full exchange:

Mixon and the Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in an AFC wild-card game. That could mean a Bills-Bengals meeting next week in the Divisional Round in Orchard Park, if both team advance.