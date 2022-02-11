Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase dish on what Bills are getting in new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady

LOS ANGELES – Joe Burrow, understandably, has been a bit busy the past couple weeks.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year starting quarterback can thus be forgiven for not staying all the way up to date on the latest maneuverings of the NFL’s coaching carousel.
That includes the Buffalo Bills’ addition of Joe Brady as their new quarterbacks coach. Brady served as the wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator for LSU in 2019, the year Burrow helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship.
“Good for him. That's exciting. I think that will be a really good fit,” Burrow said of Brady joining the Bills, speaking Friday during a news conference at UCLA’s Drake Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. “I haven't talked to him. It's a crazy week. I haven't been able to stay up to date with all the news, but I think that will be an awesome fit.”
Brady spent just one year in Baton Rouge, but it was an unforgettable one. Led by Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson – all of whom were first-round draft picks – the Tigers beat five teams that finished in the top eight of the end-of-season polls. LSU’s 726 points scored stand as a record in the AP poll era (since 1934). Burrow set an FBS record (which has since been broken) with 60 touchdown passes.
Brady arrived at LSU after two years spent with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton. That worked out well, because Burrow grew up a huge fan of Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
“He really helped me a lot going into my last year,” Burrow said of Brady. “He brought in the Saints' system. We watched a lot of film of Drew and the things he was doing. That helped me with my footwork and my reads and all that. I owe a lot to Joe.”
Brady won the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football, for his work at LSU. His approach, according to Chase, who has joined Burrow as the Bengals’ first-round draft pick last year, was a bit of a peculiar one.
“Once he got there, we started doing a lot of hand-eye coordination drills. Opening-and-closing doors, we had goggles on,” Chase said. “Doing drills that you don't usually see every day – it was a whole bunch of different stuff. His new workouts were kind of cool.”
Brady spun his success at LSU into an NFL opportunity, taking over as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator for the 2020 season. Despite mixed results in his first year, he interviewed for five vacant head-coaching positions around the NFL just over a year ago – a clear sign he was viewed as a rising offensive mind.
Brady was fired by the Panthers in December after the team crumbled following a 3-0 start. The results in the five games after he was let go, however, suggested Carolina’s problems ran far deeper than just the offensive coordinator. When the Bills hired Brady to replace Ken Dorsey, who was promoted to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left to become the head coach of the New York Giants, it raised the question – just what are the Bills – and superstar quarterback Josh Allen – getting?
“He gave us a lot of confidence as an offensive unit,” Chase said Friday. “I felt like he put his players in position to be successful. Once he did that, the players just made everything happen after that. Joe Brady definitely made our intelligence go up, too. So he helped us out a lot.”