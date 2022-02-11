Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase dish on what Bills are getting in new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady

Williamsville North graduate, Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips looks back fondly on his time in Buffalo “I still have a lot of great friends there,” the Rams' tight ends coach said. “I'm still very close with a lot of those Buffalo guys – still on the text chain. I’m still feeling that heartbreak in the playoffs this year with those guys. I'm still a Bills fan.”

Brady arrived at LSU after two years spent with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton. That worked out well, because Burrow grew up a huge fan of Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“He really helped me a lot going into my last year,” Burrow said of Brady. “He brought in the Saints' system. We watched a lot of film of Drew and the things he was doing. That helped me with my footwork and my reads and all that. I owe a lot to Joe.”

Brady won the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football, for his work at LSU. His approach, according to Chase, who has joined Burrow as the Bengals’ first-round draft pick last year, was a bit of a peculiar one.

“Once he got there, we started doing a lot of hand-eye coordination drills. Opening-and-closing doors, we had goggles on,” Chase said. “Doing drills that you don't usually see every day – it was a whole bunch of different stuff. His new workouts were kind of cool.”