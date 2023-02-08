PHOENIX – Jody Fortson has been here before, but not quite like this.

The Kansas City tight end was a part of the organization for the Super Bowl LIV run in 2020, but as a member of the practice squad. Now, he’s back in the Super Bowl with a chance to contribute.

“I'm just thankful this time around that I'm on the active roster,” Fortson said Monday. “So, there ain’t gonna be no more ‘practice squad Jody’ – they're gonna have to see me for real this time.”

The Buffalo native entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City in 2019. Even before he went undrafted, he took a winding path.

He graduated from South Park High School, and then spent time at two junior colleges, including Erie Community College. Eventually, he made his way to Valdosta State University in Georgia, capturing a Division II title along the way.

“I'm gonna tell you like this: I've been preparing for this moment, for all of this, my whole life,” Fortson said. “And it probably won’t hit me until after the game when we win.”

This season, Fortson played 13 games for Kansas City, starting one. He had nine catches, which were good for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Fortson was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 23 with an elbow injury, and he was activated for the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

A large part of why he feels ready for Sunday is the ways he’s been shaped by Buffalo, soaking in the same traits he believes define his hometown.

“Resilience. Resilience. I feel like, man, my city made me so tough,” Fortson said. “From every aspect – from the weather, from the people, from just the culture, just the smell of Cheerios in the morning. It just made me tough. Buffalo, that's my home.”

He knows that his current team loyalties may not endear him to the 716 at large, laughing as he mentioned the rivalry between the two teams. But at the end of the day, his ties to the area remain strong.

“It’s all love, for real,” he said. “And I feel like that's still my home. I wouldn’t trade that for nothing.”

He didn’t realize the ways the city rubbed off on him until later in his life.

“When I left,” Fortson said. “When I left, and I’d seen that things weren't affecting me like (they affected my peers). … I wasn’t folding under the pressure like everybody else was. And I owe that to my city.”

Being away has also been hard, especially this year.

As Fortson spoke Monday night at the Super Bowl Opening Night, it was the same day an earthquake had woken up the region.

“I did hear that there was something going on there,” he said. “And first and foremost, I want to say I hope everybody up there is okay – nobody's tragically, traumatically hurt, and everybody's healthy.”

His family was all doing well, he said. They also weren’t hit too bad during the snowstorms in Western New York this year. But even if those closest to him managed all right, Fortson still worried from miles away.

“It's tough, you know, because I'm not only worried about just my family, I'm worried about my city – just the entire city of Buffalo,” he said. “It’s a lot of people affected. A lot of people lost their lives because of it. So, it's kind of hard to be able to do this and feel what's going on up there. It's a tough experience. But I’ve got a great support system.”

He was able to lean on teammates and staff in Kansas City.

Tight ends coach Tom Melvin describes Fortson as a “tremendous personality” and “an exceptional athlete.” Melvin has seen Fortson refine his skills during his time in the NFL, as he shifted from wide receiver to tight end.

“The way we play with tight ends, he’s able to do all those different things,” Melvin said.

Fortson has worked through injuries, and he has impressed his team with his mindset in doing so. But when coaches saw the tough year that Buffalo was having, they let Fortson know he could be candid about how he was feeling.

Head coach Andy Reid sets the example, Melvin said. From the top down, coaches made sure Fortson knew he could take time off if he or his family needed.

“That's one of the things coach Reid is really good with: if you got to go deal with your family, go deal with your family,” Melvin said. “We're a game. That's life. And when they can feel that way with coach Reid, they tend to then have a lot better involvement with the team and belonging, when they know that we care more about them (as a person) than we do as a player.”

With his family OK and his team behind him, Fortson was able to focus on getting back for the playoffs. A Super Bowl ring with the active roster is a clear goal, but Fortson also has his sights set on more than that. He wants to smooth the path for the next group of Buffalo athletes.

“Obviously, I want to be successful, but it's not about the amount of success I have if I can't have somebody else from Buffalo come do what I'm doing,” Fortson said. “There's no reason why I'm the only one. Ain’t a reason, when I can think of 500 people right now that should be right here.”

He’ll prepare for Sunday first. Then, after that, he’ll have time to plan everything else.

“I haven't done my first camp (in Buffalo) yet,” Fortson said. “But I have plans and intentions on doing it this year. So, stay tuned.”