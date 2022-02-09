Jim McNally gets another crack at the Super Bowl – as a Bengals consultant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In the offseason, he continues evaluations for the scouting staff.

“I do evaluations of draft prospects,” he said. “They might give me some runs or protections to look at and make my comments. I have an office there. ... I spend three, four or five hours (a day) on my iPad doing what I do for the Bengals.”

McNally’s work ethic is legendary, even in the hardworking coaching profession.

Anthony Munoz, the greatest Bengals lineman ever, spoke to it in his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech in 1998.

“Jim McNally taught me a lot,” Munoz said. “Jim was the kind of guy, my first two offseasons I lived in Southern California, and about 10 o'clock at night, he would call me. After viewing tapes all summer or all offseason, he would say, 'I found some new technique. Get down in your stance and I'll show you what to do.’ So the first time he calls me, I have the phone in my ear and I get down in my stance and he says, 'Now shift your weight to your left, shift it to the right.' Now I'm sitting there only having played one year in the NFL and I'm doing everything he says. And we're 2,000 miles apart from each other.