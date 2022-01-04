Jim Kubiak: Why Bills QB Josh Allen's stats are misleading in victory against Falcons

The turnover, with 3:21 remaining in the half, gave the Falcons new life and resulted in a touchdown, and the Bills’ lead was trimmed to 14-12.

Allen and the Bills got the ball back with 1:41 remaining and an opportunity to make amends. Unfortunately for Allen, Beasley did not finish his seam route.

Here, Allen was anticipating that Beasley would release past a second-level defender into the seam. The Bills were running seams by the inside receivers and hitches by the outside receivers. It appeared the Falcons had rotated into a 3-deep zone coverage and Beasley was going to be open in the seam following his release. That was what Allen was hoping for, but Beasley seemed to pull up and stop running his route. Unfortunately for Allen, he had already released the football.

It is not clear why Beasley stopped. I can only speculate that perhaps he figured Allen was going to throw it to one of the hitches on the outside versus a Cover-3 zone, or maybe he didn’t think he could get an acceptable release past his defender into the seam. Either way, Beasley should not have stopped his route.