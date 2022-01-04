Jim Kubiak: Why Bills QB Josh Allen's stats are misleading in victory against Falcons

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He recently was named head coach at Hilbert College.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
A look at Josh Allen’s statistics from Sunday’s victory against the Atlanta Falcons would suggest he played poorly, but the film review indicates this was not the case.
Allen completed just 11 of 26 attempts (42.3% completion percentage) while throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns. Yet, his overall performance grade of 92.15% demonstrated that he protected the football with smart decisions despite his three interceptions and fell victim to circumstance on five plays that were out of his control.
The Bills were able to recover from potential disaster to discover a much-needed running game. The Bills ran the football a total of 44 times for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
Allen and the Bills found ways to overcome their negative turnover ratio of minus-2, significant because teams that win the turnover ratio in the NFL win the game 78% of the time.
The Bills' misfortunes in the passing game caused a desperate need to run the football and this ignited a fantastic rushing performance by Allen (15 rushes for 81 yards), Devin Singletary (23 rushes for 110 yards) and Zack Moss (5 rushes for 39 yards). The Bills turned the tables and owned the ground game as Allen made up for what wasn’t working through the air with his thundering running ability.
Feel good Bills fans, this was an important win, and one that was solidified with a ground game that will be essential to win in the playoffs.
FIRST QUARTER
Play selection: 21 plays – 15 passes, six runs
Allen: 7 for 15 passing, 75 yards. Three carries for 11 yards, two rushing touchdowns.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 14-2.
The Bills began their first offensive possession with 9:25 remaining in the first quarter. The Falcons received and subsequently punted. On the punt, Buffalo punt returner Marquez Stevenson was hit and fumbled the football into his own end zone. The Bills recovered, were charged with a safety and had to kick the football to the Falcons. While not officially a turnover, this critical error resulted in a lost offensive possession.
Allen took over following a second punt by the Falcons, and led the Bills on a 15-play scoring drive. On this drive, Allen completed 7 of 12 attempts, and there were three dropped passes, indicative of the icy weather conditions.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll went back to one of his favorite plays, the quarterback sweep, for the first Bills’ touchdown.
Here, the Bills were lined up in a tight bunch formation to the left with Reggie Gilliam as the most outside receiver and Dawson Knox as the second tight end. This was 21 personnel, with two running backs (Singletary and fullback Gilliam) and one tight end. Isaiah McKenzie flashed across in a jet-motion to freeze the defense. Knox and Gilliam cracked back the Falcons’ defensive end and linebacker respectively, while the Bills pulled left tackle Tommy Doyle and center Mitch Morse. This pin-and-pull concept was designed to pin the edge defenders inside and pull the Bills’ tackle and center out around the corner as lead blockers. Allen was untouched and could have walked into the end zone.
On the next series, following two key throwaways, Allen again scored on another quarterback sweep.
This was essentially the same concept, only Daboll used running backs Zack Moss and Singletary in a different 21 personnel grouping. Rather than try to influence the opposite way with motion, Daboll used Moss to lead block and Singletary as another lead blocker. The Bills outnumbered the Falcons again on the perimeter, not only with the pin-and-pull by Knox, McKenzie and Brown, but with Moss and Singletary leading for only one remaining defender.
This is the advantage of running the quarterback. The Bills are able to get more blockers at the point of attack. When Allen runs the football, the Bills are basically running a form of the wildcat (running back playing quarterback) and gaining all the advantages of that concept. This was Daboll’s adjustment to the difficulties of getting a push and running the football in short yardage situations: pin and crack defenders on the edge of the defense and pulling more blockers on the perimeter than there were defenders.
The Bills took a 14-2 lead on these two quarterback crack sweep plays before things took a turn for the worse in their highly regarded passing game.
SECOND QUARTER
Play selection: 13 plays – five passes, eight runs.
Allen: 1 for 5 passing for 13 yards, two interceptions. Two carries for 22 yards.
Performance grade: 78.6%.
Score: Falcons, 15-14.
Following an Atlanta field goal that closed the Bills’ lead to 14-5, Allen led the Bills on a 12-play drive into Falcons territory. On third-and-8 from the 10-yard line, Allen made his only mistake of the game with this interception.
Allen made a tremendous play to avoid a sack and create a potential opportunity for points. Cole Beasley ran a whip route, making it appear as if he was coming inside and then going back outside. Diggs was also trying to give the illusion that he was running a post across the field and then tried to go back to the back pylon. The problem on the play was that Diggs fell down and when Allen extended the play, Beasley tried to adjust back to the inside. This was where Allen forced the throw into a host of defenders.
In this situation, it was more important to throw the ball away, run out of bounds, or potentially read this from the bottom up (from Beasley, the short whip route, to Diggs, the corner. Had Allen made any of these choices, the Bills would have been able to put at least three more points on the board.
The turnover, with 3:21 remaining in the half, gave the Falcons new life and resulted in a touchdown, and the Bills’ lead was trimmed to 14-12.
Allen and the Bills got the ball back with 1:41 remaining and an opportunity to make amends. Unfortunately for Allen, Beasley did not finish his seam route.
Here, Allen was anticipating that Beasley would release past a second-level defender into the seam. The Bills were running seams by the inside receivers and hitches by the outside receivers. It appeared the Falcons had rotated into a 3-deep zone coverage and Beasley was going to be open in the seam following his release. That was what Allen was hoping for, but Beasley seemed to pull up and stop running his route. Unfortunately for Allen, he had already released the football.
It is not clear why Beasley stopped. I can only speculate that perhaps he figured Allen was going to throw it to one of the hitches on the outside versus a Cover-3 zone, or maybe he didn’t think he could get an acceptable release past his defender into the seam. Either way, Beasley should not have stopped his route.
There is a case to be made that Allen should have rifled the ball outside to a hitch immediately, but he was not wrong trying to access the voided seam area. I believe Beasley would have been able to make the catch had he given his best effort on the play.
Instead, Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell made the interception and gave the Falcons the opportunity to take the lead heading into halftime, which they did with a go-ahead field goal.
Allen completed 8 passes on 20 attempts in the first half with two interceptions. In all fairness, there were three dropped passes, three deliberate throwaways and one poor route that contributed to his statistics.
THIRD QUARTER
Play selection: 19 plays – five passes, 14 runs.
Allen: 2 for 5 passing for 15 yards, one interception. Four carries for 35 yards.
Performance grade: 90%.
Score: Bills, 22-15.
Allen and the Bills received the opening possession to begin the third quarter, and on the third play of the drive Allen threw his third interception.
Here, on third-and-10, Allen was stepping up into the pocket to throw the football to Diggs, who was open behind linebacker Foye Oluokun. The Falcons’ defense had Mykal Walker spying Allen in the pocket. As Allen was getting ready to deliver the football, Walker timed his jump perfectly and was able to deflect the pass. The deflected pass fell directly into the hands of Oluokun.
At this point in the game, Allen had thrown three interceptions in the span of four passing attempts.
The Bills’ defense held again, and Allen had another opportunity to take the lead with the Bills’ sixth offensive possession. On this 10-play scoring drive, the Bills ran the ball on 9 of 10 offensive plays. Allen scrambled on two called passing plays, but the running game came to life at a time when they desperately needed it. Singletary’s tremendous efforts on six carries along with Allen’s three runs and Beasley’s short completion allowed the Bills to retake the lead without risking another interception.
Singletary finished the drive off with this powerful run.
Here, the Bills lined up with three receivers to Allen’s left and Knox, the tight end, to the right. The Bills tend to stretch defenses horizontally across the field so much with RPO receiver screens that the Falcons countered with three defenders. Buffalo also uses a great deal of jet sweep motion, and the Falcons brought cornerback Shawn Williams outside to Allen’s right as containment. This left the Bills with enough blockers on the inside to account for the Falcon defenders in the box. Singletary’s great effort did the rest as the Bills recaptured the lead 22-15 with the added two-point conversion.
This drive represented Daboll’s adjustment to safer concepts to protect the ball and a commitment to the running game. Daboll adjusted to minimize the risk while finding ways to be successful on the ground on 14 runs on 19 offensive plays in the quarter.
FOURTH QUARTER
Play selection: 14 plays – one pass, 13 runs.
Allen: 1 for 1 passing for 8 yards. Six carries for 13 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 29-15.
The fourth quarter was a rushing clinic as Buffalo continued to chew up yards, precious time and protect the football. To close out the game, the Bills rushed on 13 of 14 offensive plays and scored their final touchdown thanks to this great quarterback counter run by Allen.
Here, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was destroyed by a great double team and this left a huge alley for left tackle Dion Dawkins and Allen. Again, by running Allen, the Bills had one more blocker at the point of attack as Dawkins led Allen for a 12-yard gain in the red zone. Singletary scored on the next play to seal the victory.
Conclusion
The Bills rushed the football for 233 yards and dominated the time of possession an astounding 36:07 to 23:53 for the Falcons. It was a great game plan by Daboll to utilize Allen with quarterback crack sweeps and quarterback counter concepts. The Falcons’ defense was daring the Bills to run the football and were in position to take away the passing game receiver bubbles and RPOs.
The Bills’ ability to change personnel and block down on defensive linemen while pulling around the perimeter was very impressive and resulted in much needed relief for Allen, who had suffered a couple of bad-luck interceptions and three dropped passes.
It was a cool, calm and physical approach by the Buffalo offensive line, Singletary, Allen and Moss to methodically pound the football and wear down the Falcons defensively.
This was also a great example of how a quarterback’s statistics can be misleading. Allen really made only one poor decision in the game, his first interception. Beyond that, he was smart with the football.
His performance grade of 92.15% is an "A" in a playoff-clinching moment, even if his quarterback rating of 17.0 was the worst mark in his career. The video review revealed a tough and gritty performance from a franchise quarterback who values winning above all else, because in the end that is all that matters.