Jim Kubiak: What we learned about backup quarterbacks in preseason opener

Webb’s first completion was a terrific play action pass to Tommy Sweeney.

Here Webb reaches the ball out in play action, stretching the defense to the right off-tackle. This created defensive flow to that side. The tight end Sweeney leaked back on a drag route away from the play-action fake into a wide-open area. Webb was able to adjust his feet and make his first completion of the game on this simple but effective play design.

With 23 offensive plays in the second quarter, Webb had more plays than the other Bills’ quarterbacks and he efficiently led the offense to their first touchdown. Webb scrambled for a first down on third-and-10, wisely checked the football down underneath the Lions’ coverage, and knew when to throw the football away to prevent any negative offensive plays.

This impressive execution culminated in a touchdown pass to Devin Singletary from the same formation as Singletary released into the open flat off Webb’s play action fake.

Here, everyone stepped down to their left as Singletary released immediately to the right. The play-action fake from Webb was inconsequential as the entirety of the Lions’ defense mirrored the offensive blocking action. Webb had an easy completion for a touchdown and again made the play that was there to be made.