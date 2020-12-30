Jim Kubiak: Unleashing the fun has been among keys to Bills QB Josh Allen's rise

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills accomplished what no Bills team had since 1999 in sweeping the once-mighty New England Patriots. Like an excited little boy ripping open presents on Christmas morning, Allen shredded the notorious man-to-man defenses of Bill Belichick, a defense that had confounded a younger version of Allen. He completed 27 of 36 passes (75%) for 320 yards and four touchdowns and ran four times for 35 yards in a dominant 38-9 victory.
His overall performance grade was the highest of his career at 98.6%, as he led with poise, passion and flawless execution.
The score not only marked a contrast of two franchises heading in opposite directions, it also illustrated the emotional and psychological differences between the two franchises. The Bills and Allen appeared to be having the time of their lives from the start, smiling and confident, as if to acknowledge their arrival on the national stage. The Patriots seemed to be the exact opposite – dull, and playing without passion for the game.
Despite having two touchdowns bounce off Bills players in the end zone early in the first quarter, Allen never flinched. He rolled with it like he does with everything else, without a negative thought, free from doubt.
Allen was sensational as he orchestrated offensive points on six of his eight possessions before Matt Barkley entered the game. Yet, it wasn’t the football or the execution that stood out, as much as the joy and the obvious fun the Buffalo players were having. It was a display of genuine togetherness and appreciation for one another. It was a poignant example of how great teams win. They played for one another; they sacrificed and appreciated each other's efforts; and they showed how much they genuinely enjoy their teammates.
First quarter
Play selection: 19 plays – 11 passes, eight runs.
Allen: 8 for 10 passing, 47 yards. One carry for 22 yards.
Performance grade: 94.4%
Score: Tie, 3-3.
The Patriots jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on their opening drive. Allen and the Bills wasted no time on their first possession as they tied the game 3-3 with an eight-play drive.
On the next drive, following a successful Bills’ fake punt on fourth-and-1, the offense marched down the field and took the lead 10-3 at the beginning of the second quarter. This drive illustrated coach Sean McDermott’s belief in his football team as the Bills converted a second fourth down in the span of 10 plays.
The Bills lined up in a reduced formation, drawing all the Patriots’ defenders inside. The defense collapsed on the play-action fake as Allen ran a naked bootleg around the right side. The Patriots were penalized for being offside on the play, but the Bills declined the penalty and accepted the 22-yard gain. The play call by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll showed his complete faith in Allen’s athletic ability, as the play had no assigned blockers for Allen.
If any Patriot defenders had followed him after the fake, Allen would have been on his own in space to pick up the first down. Only a handful of quarterbacks in the NFL can command that kind of athletic respect, and Allen is one of them.
Second quarter
Play selection: 16 plays – 11 passes, five runs.
Allen: 7 for 11 passing, 126 yards, two passing touchdowns. Two carries for 10 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 24-9.
The Bills opened up their lead on the third possession, another 10-play drive that pushed the advantage to 17-9. This scoring drive was kept alive by another fourth-down conversion. The Bills are now 8-for-10 on fourth downs this season, an 80% conversion rate that is second in the NFL only to the Miami Dolphins (7 for 8, 87.5%).
Here, the Bills’ offense was aligned in an empty formation, with no running backs in the backfield. This formation puts stress on defensive structures as they have to account for five receivers in space. Defenses can only do that with a minimum of five defenders, leaving six remaining. The Bills’ five offensive linemen could block five of those six.
The alignment allowed Allen the luxury of immediately identifying the defense because it is all but impossible to disguise with that many receivers to account for. In the past, New England had been aggressive in these situations, playing man to man and blitzing Allen. On this play, and perhaps due to an increasing respect for Allen’s poise and ability to make big plays, the Patriots played zone and rushed only four.
Daboll ran Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in a scissors concept, as they were trying to set picks for one another for the anticipated man-to-man coverage. With the Patriots in zone, Allen passed on his first progression. Allen’s eyes moved to his next read and next level, tight end Dawson Knox running a dig route behind the scissors crossers. Patriot safety Devin McCourty saw Knox coming across and reacted but was unable to make the play as Knox somehow made the catch for a 12-yard gain.
Looking back, this fourth-down conversion set the tone for the eventual blowout.
Four plays later, Daboll continued to create with this unique motion and vertical pass concept.
Daboll used Isaiah McKenzie in a unique motion to try to affect the Patriots’ defensive structure. McKenzie started to Allen’s right, crossed the formation, then wrapped around Allen as if to go back to the side he came from. He then ran a swing route to Allen’s left. This window dressing was designed to attract attention as each receiver ran go routes or seams down the field.
Allen recognized that New England was playing a four-deep zone and decisively dropped the ball outside to his check down, McKenzie. Allen’s timing was critical to this play’s success, delivering the football as the defense was still dropping into coverage. Had he waited or been late, the defense would have been in better position to react. Using his elite quickness, McKenzie jetted to another first down and set the Bills’ offense up for a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line.
Daboll paired unique movement with his most dangerous player in space in another superb piece of offensive coaching.
On the next play, Allen’s first touchdown pass of the game, Daboll masterfully hid tight end Lee Smith on the right side of the formation and slammed him down onto the defensive tackle. Daboll knew Allen’s action, combined with Smith’s down block, would hide him from the pass coverage.
The beauty of this creation is Smith was hidden next to another tight end, Knox, and by bringing Diggs in a “return” motion behind both of them. This created a bunch formation with two of the receivers in three-point stances. The other smart aspect of the design was lining up wide receiver Gabriel Davis in a tight alignment to Allen’s left. Davis ran a drag route across the field, allowing Allen to easily identify that the Patriots were in man-to-man coverage as his defender, Jason McCourty, covered him.
If Davis’ man went with him, Smith was going to enter that voided area and be wide open, potentially unaccounted for. Daboll created so much havoc with the unique formation, motion and play-action fake that not a single Patriot defender acknowledged Smith. The TD gave the Bills a 17-9 edge.
On the next series, Allen put the game away with a tremendous throw to Diggs.
On this first-and-10 play, the Bills were again in a reduced formation with Davis tight to the right and Diggs tight to the left. This allowed each receiver to cross the formation more quickly in his route. Davis ran a post route to the deep middle of the field, drawing attention from safety Devin McCourty. This left J.C. Jackson in man-to-man coverage on Diggs as he crossed the field underneath the post.
Allen recognized the Patriots’ Cover 1 defense, (man to man with one deep safety), and progressed from the post down to the cross. Allen wanted to take a shot at the post, but wisely found Diggs as he beat Jackson across the field. Allen was under pressure, but hung in the pocket until the very last second and delivered a perfect throw to Diggs.
The Patriots’ man-to-man coverage was not effective against Diggs’ speed in this situation as the offensive line protected Allen long enough to give him the comfort necessary to be accurate with the throw. Part of the Patriots’ success with man coverage rests on their ability to rush quarterbacks, rendering them less accurate. The Buffalo protection was solid enough to give Allen the time to wait for Diggs to cross, and this made all the difference in the throw. This superb execution elevated the Bills into a commanding 24-9 lead with just less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The Bills were on a roll, scoring a field goal and three touchdowns on their four possessions in the half. Allen completed 15 of 21 (71.4%) attempts and had two passing touchdowns in the half. He played with All-Pro leadership, poise and accuracy.
Third quarter
Play selection: 18 plays – 12 passes, six runs.
Allen: 9 for 12 passing, 92 yards, one passing touchdown. One carry for 3 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 31-9.
The Bills received the opening kickoff of the third quarter and put together an eight-play scoring drive that ended the Patriots’ chances.
The Bills had first-and-10 on the Patriots’ 18-yard line and lined up with Beasley and Davis wide to Allen’s left. This was an effective formation for what the Bills were trying to do on the other side. To Allen’s right, Diggs and Knox were aligned tight with running back Devin Singletary. The Patriots’ secondary and free safety shaded to the wide side.
Generally, receivers aligned tight don’t run slants because it is difficult to account for linebackers. Here, Daboll uses a “counter” play-action, pulling left guard Ike Boettger. It is difficult to know if this was an RPO (run-pass-option), but I suspect this was a called running play to Singletary with the option by Allen to either throw the slant to Diggs or the bubble to Beasley on the other side.
Boettger forced the Patriots to react to the run fake more aggressively. This action, combined with the wide alignment of Beasley and Davis, gave Diggs the perfect opportunity to run his slant. No defenders were underneath him. Allen read it perfectly and fired the completion to Diggs before the safety, Jackson, could arrive.
By combining the counter-action run with the formation, Allen had a quick and easy slant resulting in a touchdown.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: Three plays – three passes, zero runs.
Allen: 3 for 3 passing, 55 yards, one touchdown pass. Zero carries.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 38-9.
Allen completed 3 of 3 attempts on his only plays of the fourth quarter as backup Matt Barkley entered the game.
On the opening play of the fourth quarter, Allen and Diggs looked as if they were playing a pick-up game in the park. These two have developed an incredible rapport. Here, the play design was a flood concept to the right side of the field. Diggs, with his uncanny sense for attacking open areas, adjusted his route to the middle on his own. Allen saw the void as well and drilled the completion against the natural momentum of his bootleg action to the right.
Quarterbacks are taught never to throw back across their bodies, while rolling to a side. In this case, Allen was rolling right and delivered a tremendous throw across the natural momentum of the play. It takes serious arm strength and a great deal of confidence to pull off this dangerous throw.
On the next play, Daboll unleashed his most impressive call of the night, bamboozling the defense by again targeting the Bills’ least likely pass-catching weapon, blocking tight end Smith.
Two aspects of this masterpiece stand out. First, Daboll again used McKenzie in a unique motion across the formation and then circling around Allen back to the side he came from. This caused confusion to defenders as they tried to account for the number of eligible receivers to a side. McKenzie was on the left, then the right, and then back to the left.
The second aspect was lining up Smith as a “nub” tight end or the widest receiver. Safety Kyle Duggar and linebacker Chase Winovich were the only two defenders to Smith’s side. There wasn’t a cornerback to Smith’s side because the Patriots’ played “corners-over.” Some defenses will play with two cornerbacks on the same side of the field to twin receiver sets, particularly teams like New England that like to play man to man.
The McKenzie circle motion combined with the run fake allowed Smith to engage in an initial block with Winovich and then release down the sideline undetected. The Patriots had no idea what was happening as Allen again faked right, then left, then struck with a dagger back to the right side of the field.
The next play was Allen’s fourth touchdown pass and his final play of the game.
Daboll borrowed a design from the Kansas City Chiefs, faking a roll to the right and peeling back to the left for a one-receiver route by Diggs. This throw highlighted Allen’s strength, mobility and overall agility as he reversed field and had to be deep enough to break containment. He ran to his left, flipped his hips and drove the ball down and away from the defender, safety McCourty. Only a few players have the talent and ability to make this happen moving left, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Allen proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he belongs in this elite company with this brilliant touchdown.
Conclusion
Dale Carnegie once said, “People rarely succeed unless they have fun in what they are doing.” This game was the epitome of that sentiment. From the pregame to the game to the postgame, the Bills were having fun.
Sean McDermott deserves credit for building a team of men who are willing to do their part. His mentality and his ability to attract and select the right coaches and the right players has the Bills playing at a level in which they have become more than the sum of their parts.