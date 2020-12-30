Jim Kubiak: Unleashing the fun has been among keys to Bills QB Josh Allen's rise

Daboll paired unique movement with his most dangerous player in space in another superb piece of offensive coaching.

On the next play, Allen’s first touchdown pass of the game, Daboll masterfully hid tight end Lee Smith on the right side of the formation and slammed him down onto the defensive tackle. Daboll knew Allen’s action, combined with Smith’s down block, would hide him from the pass coverage.

The beauty of this creation is Smith was hidden next to another tight end, Knox, and by bringing Diggs in a “return” motion behind both of them. This created a bunch formation with two of the receivers in three-point stances. The other smart aspect of the design was lining up wide receiver Gabriel Davis in a tight alignment to Allen’s left. Davis ran a drag route across the field, allowing Allen to easily identify that the Patriots were in man-to-man coverage as his defender, Jason McCourty, covered him.

If Davis’ man went with him, Smith was going to enter that voided area and be wide open, potentially unaccounted for. Daboll created so much havoc with the unique formation, motion and play-action fake that not a single Patriot defender acknowledged Smith. The TD gave the Bills a 17-9 edge.

On the next series, Allen put the game away with a tremendous throw to Diggs.