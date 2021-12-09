Jim Kubiak: Patriots smartly used one extra rusher to slow Allen, Bills' passing game

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He recently was named head coach at Hilbert College.
Overview
Against the wind, in the final quarter, trailing the New England Patriots by four points, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had two opportunities to win. Allen defied the elements on both fourth-quarter drives, somehow driving his throws through the winds and completing on 7 of 13 attempts. However, both drives stalled, the first due to a costly sack on second-and-goal, and the second with help from a third-and-9 false start by Dawson Knox. These two plays created long situations that Allen and the Bills could not overcome.
Overall, Allen completed 15 passes on 30 attempts for 145 yards and one touchdown. He had six carries for 39 yards. With the exception of a muffed exchange with running back Matt Breida, Allen protected the football with care. His overall performance grade was 89.6%, a notable accomplishment in adverse conditions.
The most telling statistic in this game was the play selection. As you know by now, the Patriots ran the football 46 times for 222 yards. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones only attempted 3 passes in the game, completing two for a total of 18 yards. Think of that for a moment, the Patriots had 49 total offensive plays and ran the football 94% of the time. The Bills, on the other hand, in an attempt to find balance in the bad weather conditions, had 57 plays and ran on 44% for 99 rushing yards.
It was here, in December, in the difficult elements on Monday Night Football that each team did what it does best. The Patriots ran the football and the Bills turned to Allen to make the plays with his arm.
This strange game boiled down to just a few moments. A missed 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter into a paralyzing wind could have made it a one-point contest and would have given the Bills the chance to kick a field goal to win in the final moments. The third-and-9 false start penalty on the final drive made a manageable situation into an unmanageable one.
This game would have been played much differently without the elements. These Bills are not built to run the football with power; they were made to give Allen the most help in maximizing his great skill set. In the “Run-Pass concept” itself, the Bills don’t commit to pounding the football. Most every running play has a built-in concept to throw. The run game has become secondary, and when the Bills need it most, it just hasn’t been good enough. The Bills were constructed to optimize Allen’s talents throwing the football.
FIRST QUARTER
Play selection: 13 plays -- six passes, seven runs.
Allen: 4 for 6 passing for 24 yards, one passing touchdown, one fumble. Two carries for 2 yards.
Performance grade: 92.3%.
Score: Patriots, 8-7.
The Patriots struck first with a long touchdown run by Damien Harris, following the Bills’ only turnover of the game, a missed Allen-Breida handoff exchange. The Bills capitalized when the favor was returned on a muffed punt by N’Keal Harry.
The special teams turnover by the Patriots gave the Bills the football on the 15-yard line and Allen threw this touchdown on the first play of the drive.
Here, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll married a running play with a passing concept, giving Allen the ability to choose. Allen was watching linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and basing his decision to throw the slant on Bentley’s reaction to the run. When Bentley attacked the run, Allen threw the ball into the space Bentley had vacated on the slant. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis got inside of Jalen Mills, which gave Allen the opening he needed to complete the strike for the Bills’ only touchdown.
Interestingly, coach Sean McDermott elected to kick the extra point with the wind at his back. That cut the Patriots’ lead to 8-7 in a game in which the Bills never led.
Conventional wisdom would agree with McDermott not to go for a two-point conversion there, with the elements in his favor. In retrospect, a successful two-point conversion in this moment to tie the game could have changed the entire complexion of the game, whereas a missed two point conversion would have put the Bills in the same situation they were already in, a one-possession contest.
SECOND QUARTER
Play selection: 11 plays - four passes, seven runs
Allen: 2 for 4 passing for 22 yards, one sack. One carry for 2 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Patriots, 11-7.
Allen completed 6 of 10 attempts in the first half while Jones completed his only attempt for the fewest passing yards by any team since 1978.
Allen and the Buffalo offense had two drives in the quarter, heading into the wind. On the Bills’ first possession of the quarter, Allen marched the Bills down the field until he committed a costly delay of game penalty. The play clock did reach zero before snapping the football, but it was very close. This mistake led to a second-and-14 situation and a drive-spoiling sack.
Here, it was evident the Patriots’ defense had designed their scheme to keep Allen in the pocket rather than allow him to be flushed to a side. By keeping him in the pocket and then compressing it with two physical rushers in Daniel Ekuale and Christian Barmore, Allen had nowhere to go and was swallowed by the rush.
Following this sack, on third-and-19, Allen hit Knox in the chest with the football on a wild scramble to his right, but Knox was not able to hold on.
On the Bills’ next offensive possession, Daboll called a running play with Devin Singletary, then Allen completed a pass on an RPO. On the next play, on third-and-3, the Bills lined up in an empty formation and the Patriots’ executed a six-man pressure against the five offensive linemen.
Allen knew New England could rush one more player than his offensive line could account for, and so he realized he was going to absorb a hit upon releasing the football. New England’s rush was designed to make it look like as if they were rushing all six defenders on the line of scrimmage, when the intent was to force the offensive lineman of the Bills to commit to blocking them. Once the right side of the Bills’ line made the commitment to block, those Patriot players peeled back and kept Allen in the pocket.
On Allen’s left side, left tackle Dion Dawkins had a “squeeze” rule to follow, as he had to protect his inside gap, the most dangerous rusher. This squeeze left Matt Judon free off the edge. It appeared, upon review, that the Patriots had schemed and planned this eventuality to free up the edge rusher by committing the Bills’ protection to everyone else on the line of scrimmage.
Allen tried to complete the football to Beasley on the flat route, but Kyle Van Noy faked his rush and spied Allen, anticipating a quick throw. Van Noy deflected the football and prevented the completion.
This was masterful preparation by the Patriots, planning for and expecting the Bills to attack a certain way and then specifically taking it away.
The result was not only an incompletion but additionally a big hit on Allen, who was crushed by Judon as he released the football. From an offensive perspective, this is the risk that every team in a five-man protection takes. You risk getting your quarterback hit in exchange for spreading the defense across the field.
It was this play – and the physical abuse on Allen – that prevented Daboll from calling more empty formations. There was too much to risk and not enough reward with the deeper, over-the-top style routes.
THIRD QUARTER
Play selection: 11 plays – seven passes, four runs.
Allen: 2 for 7 passing for 30 yards. One carry for 2 yards.
Performance grade: 80%.
Score: Patriots, 11-10.
The Bills had the wind at their backs in the third quarter and were unable able to get into the end zone on two drives. In this quarter, powerful wind currents carried the football in unexpected ways as seen on this incompletion.
Here, on second-and-5, the Bills had what they wanted, single coverage on the outside with breathing room to complete a hitch underneath the coverage. Allen’s read was correct and his throw was accurate until the wind took over. The nose of the football was up as the air current pushed the football off course and to the inside of the field. There wasn’t any way to account for or prevent this knuckleball movement. This was an example of how the wind wreaked havoc in both directions as well as the reason why the Patriots only threw the football three times.
Difficulties continued in the passing game as Allen had an opportunity for a potential touchdown on this second-and-7 attempt.
The Patriots defended the run and Gabriel Davis had the inside position on his slant. Allen’s throw was high, perhaps due to the wind or a sidearm delivery. This missed opportunity resulted in a field goal, which closed the gap to 11-10, heading into the fourth quarter.
FOURTH QUARTER
Play selection: 20 plays - 13 passes, seven runs
Allen: 7 for 13 passing for 69 yards, one sack. Two carries for 26 yards.
Performance grade: 86%.
Score: Patriots, 14-10.
The fourth quarter had as many offensive plays as the second and third quarters combined. Following a Patriots’ field goal, which made it a four-point contest, Allen went to work making plays that could have potentially made the difference in the outcome.
Here on second-and-10, Allen scrambled for a huge 21-yard gain to his right. This play set the tone for the drive.
This one scramble accounted for more than half of Allen’s 39 total yards rushing and was the only time in the game when the Patriots failed to contain him. Four plays later, Allen was sacked on second-and-goal. This pushed the Bills back to the 15-yard line for a third-and-long, headed into the teeth of the wind. Allen used a hard count and tried to draw the Patriots into the neutral zone. He thought he did, but no call was made and this incompletion resulted in a 33-yard field goal attempt that was missed. It was in the goal-line situations like this that the Bills’ inability to effectively run the football was most evident. The Bills finished 1-for-4 in the red zone.
The Bills’ offense had one last opportunity, and Allen rose to the challenge again with this play to Stefon Diggs.
Diggs was the single receiver to Allen’s left and was covered by J.C. Jackson. Diggs ran a take-off down the field and Allen read the man-to-man coverage and put the football on the back shoulder of Diggs, away from Jackson. Diggs demonstrated great body control and reined in this huge play for the Buffalo offense.
Nine plays later, the Bills’ offense was knocking on the door again until a costly false start penalty on Knox. On the next play, Allen somehow avoided a sack and nearly made the play of the game, however, the pass fell incomplete. This incompletion led to the final attempt, a fourth-and-14 play from the 18-yard line.
Again, the defense can always bring one more defender than an offense can block. This principle was utilized to perfection as the Patriots showed they were rushing three defenders. The Bills had Knox stay in from his tight end alignment to block and Singletary was in protection to Allen’s left. Seven of the eight rushers were blocked, and the free Patriots’ rusher, safety Devin McCourty, applied pressure on Allen to make his final throw off balance as Allen was falling away.
The Bills had a double-post concept that had Cole Beasley running his inside post across the field as the first read and Davis’ outside post as the secondary read in the progression. It appeared that Beasley was open, but that Allen had been thinking about the outside post and throwing it to the middle of the field where the Patriots did not have a safety defender.
The pressure affected the timing of the throw and Allen’s ability to step into it. He makes many things look easy, but leaning back and throwing a post is not a throw that just anyone can make.
The low trajectory, the pressure, and the predetermination of throwing to the middle of the field were enough to foil the chances of a completion. Certainly, Myles Bryant did a great job of falling off Beasley to deflect the intended pass for Davis, however, before the deflection, there is a case to be made that he wasn’t covering Beasley very well.
Conclusion
In this game, under the extreme conditions that favored a stronger running team, the Bills were put into a situation where they had to manufacture a victory without their strongest weapon, Allen. This would be a difficult task for any team. Imagine if the Bills could have shut down the Patriots’ running game. The 222 yards of production on 46 running plays would have been cut in half. But the Bills couldn’t stop them, and those pounding plays protected their vulnerable rookie quarterback and ate up the time of possession, giving Allen less time and less opportunity to work his magic.
In my final analysis, the Patriots were the more physical team, but not the better one. The chances were there for the Bills to make the plays that would have made the difference, but too much wind and one extra pass rusher than the Bills could block disrupted the passing game enough to render it unsuccessful.