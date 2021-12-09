Jim Kubiak: Patriots smartly used one extra rusher to slow Allen, Bills' passing game

Allen knew New England could rush one more player than his offensive line could account for, and so he realized he was going to absorb a hit upon releasing the football. New England’s rush was designed to make it look like as if they were rushing all six defenders on the line of scrimmage, when the intent was to force the offensive lineman of the Bills to commit to blocking them. Once the right side of the Bills’ line made the commitment to block, those Patriot players peeled back and kept Allen in the pocket.

On Allen’s left side, left tackle Dion Dawkins had a “squeeze” rule to follow, as he had to protect his inside gap, the most dangerous rusher. This squeeze left Matt Judon free off the edge. It appeared, upon review, that the Patriots had schemed and planned this eventuality to free up the edge rusher by committing the Bills’ protection to everyone else on the line of scrimmage.

Allen tried to complete the football to Beasley on the flat route, but Kyle Van Noy faked his rush and spied Allen, anticipating a quick throw. Van Noy deflected the football and prevented the completion.

This was masterful preparation by the Patriots, planning for and expecting the Bills to attack a certain way and then specifically taking it away.