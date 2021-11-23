Jim Kubiak: More Bills' running game sputters, more Josh Allen will try to do too much

Both Singletary and Zack Moss compiled just 22 yards on six carries in the game, and as they both appear to be slowing each week, the Bills cannot seem to get more rushing production unless Allen himself becomes the featured back. Matt Breida was utilized in this game and on his five carries, he more than doubled the production of Singletary and Moss put together.

Certainly, the Bills have firepower with Allen at the helm, but when that explosiveness is minimized by a team that controls the time of possession and plays deep, over-the-top coverage, the Bills’ identity is defined by their running game or lack thereof. When Allen is hitting on all cylinders, it is easy to overlook these issues, but without fixing these two major problems, the template to beat the Bills will be to prevent any big plays from Allen and to run the football with power. The Bills have lost three of their last five games to teams that have done just that. The Titans, Jaguars and Colts have executed this mindset to perfection, running with power and taking away Allen’s big-play capabilities with deep two-safety coverages, most likely leaving coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll shaking their heads in disbelief. They have to be wondering how can we be this talented of a team and at the same time have these gaping holes in our armor?