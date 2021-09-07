Jim Kubiak: Keep your eyes on Bills' point differential as measure of success

Allen has shown he is striving to surpass those quarterbacks, as he has learned, changed and adapted to the philosophies of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Philosophy is an important word in the development of a football team because it is the core of what the team believes is necessary to win. The Bills have shifted to more autonomy for Allen, more responsibility to read coverage and RPO- type plays. Many of the concepts Allen is now running are also short-to-deep read progressions that get the football out of his hand in under three seconds and into the possession of explosive players like Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Gabriel Davis.

As Allen has developed himself mentally, the Bills have increasingly utilized spread and empty formations that thin out defensive schemes and enhance Allen’s ability to see and adjust to blitzes and changing structures more readily. Allen is also uniquely gifted with the knack for running the football. If the Bills command defensive respect with their passing game, Daboll will run Allen against schemes that may only contain four or five defenders in the box to stop the run. The combination of high-percentage passing from spread formations, as well as the ability of the quarterback to run from the same sets, makes this offense among the best in the NFL.