Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen's performance vs. Rams shows why all opponents should be worried

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Josh Allen completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 297 yards, accounted for three touchdowns through the air and ran one in himself among 10 rushes for 56 yards against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

According to Stathead, Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history with 205-plus passing yards, 50-plus rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, an 80% completion percentage and a victory in a game.

Allen and the Bills were impressive as they dominated the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1. Allen picked up where he left off last season with an incredibly efficient performance, completing 83% of his passes and converting 9 of 10 third down situations. His efficiency and proficiency seemed boundless as the Bills overcame four turnovers to blow out the Rams, 31-10, in a highly anticipated matchup between two projected Super Bowl contenders.

If the Rams are the bar for excellence, then the Bills might very well be the best football team in the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 16 plays – 11 passes, five runs.

Allen: 10 for 11 passing, 99 yards, one touchdown pass, one interception, one sack. One carry for 7 yards.

Performance grade: 94%

Score: Bills, 7-0.

Allen completed 10 of 11 attempts in the first quarter and went 5-for-5 in leading the Bills’ offense to an opening drive touchdown, setting the tone for the rest of the night. Allen played like the seasoned veteran and MVP candidate that he is, stealing the show from the beginning with his command and his operational skills. There wasn't a coverage or a situation that he seemed unprepared for as his confidence and performance soared from the outset.

On the first drive of the game, Allen and the Bills marched 75 yards on nine plays and put the Bills on the scoreboard with this touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis.

Here on third-and-1, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey used two tight ends on the line of scrimmage to Allen’s left, and fullback Reggie Gilliam in the I-formation, making it appear as if the Bills were running the football. Because the Bills had two tight ends on the football, they created a legal formation with seven men on the line. This allowed Gabe Davis to use short motion on the weak side to appear as though he were trying to block down and cut off support from the back side of the formation.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey lost Davis when he went down inside and engaged with the defender, then Ramsey reacted and attacked Allen on the bootleg. Davis released down the field into the open area that Ramsey should have been defending. The reality is that Davis’ short inside movement disguised his true intent to release down the field following the fake. Allen held the football out immediately and this act made everyone believe he was handing off.

This was a tremendously creative concept. The combination of Davis’ short motion and Allen’s play-fake resulted in Allen’s easy touchdown throw. This was the perfect play for the third-and-1 situation, and the concept was executed flawlessly.

Allen and the Bills took over with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter following a Rams punt that pinned the Bills back on their own 9-yard line. Allen marched the offense to the Rams 29-yard line on seven plays before throwing the first of two interceptions. Here, Allen appeared to complete a slant route to Isaiah McKenzie, who turned the ball over as he was being tackled by linebacker Terrell Lewis. This was not Allen’s fault as he placed the football on McKenzie’s body.

Despite the turnover, the Bills were unstoppable and Allen was not distracted by the hiccup. The Bills’ ferocious pace and resilient mindset laid the foundation for the tone of the game.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 12 plays – nine passes, three runs.

Allen: 7 for 9 passing, 54 yards, interception, one sack. No carries.

Performance grade: 92%.

Score: Tie, 10-10.

Allen and the Bills possessed the football on three drives in the quarter.

The first drive ended on the second play from scrimmage as rookie running back James Cook fumbled on his first NFL carry.

The Rams could not take advantage of the opportunity, however, and the Bills were able to get the football back following a Matthew Stafford interception.

Allen completed 5 of 6 attempts on the drive as the Bills proceeded down the field before an incompletion on third-and-4 forced a Tyler Bass field goal and gave the Bills a 10-0 lead.

The Rams answered on their next possession and scored their only touchdown of the game closing the gap to 10-7 with three minutes remaining in the half. Allen and the Buffalo offense had another opportunity for points just before halftime. Allen completed this tremendous third-and-7 conversion to Stefon Diggs from his own 28-yard line.

Here, the Rams brought five-man pressure and played man-to-man coverage on Diggs. The important thing to remember is the Rams have a great pass rush and Allen, in this situation, needed to get rid of the football quickly to avoid a sack. Dorsey had Diggs split to Allen’s left and had him in a hitch passing concept. This means that if the defender was playing off, Diggs would have run a 5-yard hitch. The “hitch” concept has a built-in “fade” conversion, meaning that if the hitch is pressed, the way cornerback Ramsey was playing, Diggs would convert the route to a fade. That is exactly what happened, and both Diggs and Allen read it perfectly.

This play illustrated the incredible synergy between Allen and Diggs. Allen could have chosen to throw this over the top and down the field, and Diggs would have ran under it, but instead decided to work the back-shoulder to take advantage of Ramsey, whose strength is coverage down the field. It is rare to throw the back-shoulder fade on a third-and-7 play and this demonstrates the confidence this offense has in itself.

On the next play, Allen made his only mistake of the game.

Here, on first-and-10 with 1:53 remaining in the half, Allen kept his eyes down the field looking for a deep throw. Because what he wanted was not available, he moved to his next progression, Jamison Crowder on a dig route. Rams defensive back Troy Hill played Crowder perfectly, first lining up in outside technique. As Crowder came across the field, Hill undercut the route and intercepted Allen. The throw by Allen was not far enough in front of Crowder, and as he slowed for the ball, Hill came underneath. The throw was accurate, and in a zone situation, it would have been perfect. However, the throw in this situation needed to be further out in front of Crowder to avoid the turnover.

The Rams turned the interception into a field goal to tie the game at 10-10.

The Bills physically matched and exceeded the Rams in the half, despite turning the ball over three times. Had the Bills not had the misfortunes of the McKenzie interception, the fumble and this Allen interception, they could have potentially scored 21 more points. Their unforced errors were the only thing that kept the game from being a blowout by halftime.

Allen completed 17 of 20 attempts for 153 yards and threw one touchdown and two interceptions in the first half. His command and presence was sensational despite the two early interceptions.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 17 plays – seven passes, 10 runs.

Allen: 6 for 7 passing, 43 yards, one touchdown. Four carries for 26 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 17-10.

The Bills' defense forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter and Allen went back to work with his seventh possession of the game with 13:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Dorsey changed his offensive strategy to start the second half, calling three runs in a row. Clearly, Dorsey had a plan to utilize Allen’s running ability in the second half. The Bills committed a false-start penalty and that put the offense in this critical third-and-7 situation.

Here, Allen demonstrated his awareness that the Rams were playing man-to-man in their five-man pass rush. He immediately looked to break the pocket and took off down the field. Safety Nick Scott tried to tackle Allen in the open field but was stiff-armed to the ground by Allen and was discarded as Allen charged through him past the first-down marker. This tremendous play kept the Bills’ drive alive and ultimately led to this touchdown and the go-ahead score.

Here, McKenzie was lined up in the slot to Allen’s right. McKenzie appeared to be running an option route, not a true slant. He stuttered at the line to set up his movement to the inside away from the outside nickel defensive back Hill and underneath the safety Scott. Allen simply waited for McKenzie to slide into the open area to the inside and put the throw on his body for the easy score. This was a superb concept called by Dorsey because it took advantage of the way the Rams’ defense was playing. Had McKenzie run a slant here, the safety would have buckled down on McKenzie and broken up the play. By giving McKenzie the option to go inside or outside, the slower nature of the play provided a softer cushion for McKenzie to fall into. This call by Dorsey was topped only by the outstanding execution by Allen and McKenzie.

The Bills took the lead 17-10 as Allen completed 6 of 7 attempts in the quarter as the Bills ramped up momentum to put the game away.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 10 plays – four passes, six runs.

Allen: 3 for 4 passing, 110 yards, one touchdown. Five carries for 23 yards, one rushing touchdown.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 31-10.

Allen’s eighth possession of the game began with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Bills’ offense put together an impressive 13-play drive from their 17-yard line. Two key plays made the difference. First, this incredible read and throw by Allen to set up another touchdown.

Here, Allen recognized the Rams were in an all-out blitz. He saw the Rams did not have a safety in the middle of the field. The Bills’ offensive line did a great job of picking up the blitz and giving Allen just enough time to release the ball.

The most impressive aspect of this play is the certainty of this early throw. With the middle of the field open, Allen threw the ball early and high so that Davis could adjust and to make sure the defender couldn’t undercut a lower trajectory throw. This demonstrated superior awareness and confidence in what Allen was seeing. Had he waited or taken even a moment longer, he might not have been able to throw the football. Allen stood in there against the blitz and delivered perhaps his best throw of the game.

Three plays later, Allen delivered yet again, this time with a rushing touchdown.

Incredibly, the Rams did not account for Allen in their defensive scheme as they played man-to-man coverage on third-and-goal. As the play broke down, Allen left the pocket to his right, scrambled and reached the ball over the goal line for a touchdown.

As Allen is such a physical runner, it is difficult to understand how any team in the NFL wouldn’t have a player “spying” him in the red zone. Allen’s running ability alone forces defenses to adjust their schemes to have one defender account specifically for Allen. This did not happen in the Rams’ structure on this play and they paid the price for it.

The touchdown elevated the Bills’ lead 24-10 and put the game virtually out of reach for the Rams’ offense, who could not get anything going against the staunch Bills’ defense.

This is one of the most astounding throws you will ever see. Allen rolled to his right and threw the football 56 yards in the air. Only a few people on the planet have the strength and talent to make this throw. Ramsey, the cornerback for the Rams, didn't get the safety help he was anticipating and Diggs ran right by him into the end zone. The key, however, was the unbelievable arm strength that allowed Allen to get the ball behind the coverage while running to his right. An average quarterback wouldn’t have been able to get the ball that far down the field in that position and would have most likely thrown an interception, but Allen demonstrates again his remarkable and unstoppable skill set with this superhero throw.

Conclusion

Allen’s performance and final game grade of 96.5% showed he picked up where he left off in the playoffs last season. He is solidifying himself as one of the greatest quarterback forces in the game. There isn’t another player who is more physical, who makes better decisions or who has the range of playmaking abilities that he has. His preparation combined with his supporting cast of Diggs, Crowder, Davis, Dawson Knox, McKenzie and three outstanding running backs is cause for great concern for every opponent.

Dorsey answered the call as well, calling his first game as a coordinator. Dorsey utilized all of his weapons to near perfection. The combination of Dorsey, who played the quarterback position as well, and Allen did not disappoint as the Bills’ offense hummed on all cylinders on every drive.

It also was very apparent that Dorsey had a second-half plan. He adjusted to more of a physical running attack after throwing the football most of the first half.

The preseason hype of what the Bills and Allen might do this season is well deserved, as they hammered and overwhelmed the defending Super Bowl champions.