Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He recently was named head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

If you measure Josh Allen’s performance through the prism of Vince Lombardi’s famous quote, “The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have,” then you have just witnessed one of the greatest quarterback performances of the ages. Consider: Allen completed 42 of 63 attempts; threw for 400 yards; ran 90 plays in massive heat conditions; threw two touchdowns; and willed the Bills into scoring opportunities without starting center Mitch Morse and replacement Greg Van Roten. He did all that without a healthy Gabe Davis, with a limited Dawson Knox and Stefon Diggs, and without Jake Kumerow, who injured his leg early in the first half. Greg Mancz finished the game as the emergency center, while all eight offensive linemen who dressed played critical minutes in game filled with personnel chaos.

This type of adversity is particularly frustrating for coaches who work diligently to get matchups with opponents. When key players become unavailable, coaches go to the "next man up," and when those players become unavailable or they are in situations when entire personnel groups cannot play, they have to get creative and put backup players at other positions into places they never would. Essentially the plan disappears and you are left with plays being run incorrectly with players who cannot or do not know what to do. This is what happened to the Bills. They lost so many people that they were handcuffed and could not execute concepts they planned on with the personnel they had available, and this is why Allen’s performance was so incredible. He carried the burden virtually by himself. He was a leader in the middle of a disaster and the Bills nearly won the game despite missing 60% of the offensive line the Bills traveled with and only two healthy receivers. It was one of the most gutsy performances of Allen’s career because so much had fallen apart around him.

The game day roster below is highlighted with the offensive players who were out, limited, or otherwise unavailable to perform in critical moments. It illustrates just how much damage the offensive coaching staff and Allen had to work around against a hungry Dolphins’ defense.

In reviewing Allen’s performance, I have traditionally done so beginning with the first quarter. Due to the circumstances at the end of this game, I have decided to unpack his performance from the end of the game and work toward the beginning. The fourth quarter could be an evaluation itself. We will focus on the end of the game, what happened, and what the Bills were able to accomplish when their game plan went out the window due to the loss of personnel.

It is paramount to understand that despite the challenges, the Bills’ offense doubled the time of possession of the Dolphins', 40:40 to 19:20. The Bills had 31 first downs to their 15 and converted 61% of their third-down opportunities to just 37.5% for the Dolphins. They nearly tripled the number of offensive plays, running 90 to 39, and more than doubled total yards, 497 to just 212 yards for the Dolphins. The statistics would lead anyone to believe that the Bills not only would have won the game, but won it handily. The extreme heat, however, coupled with injuries, put the offense into uncharted territory.

Despite the crippling losses, Allen was still able to make play after play after play, to make the eventual difference in the outcome of the game ... until the very end.

Allen, who also was the leading rusher with 48 yards on eight carries, had a performance grade for the game of 92.5%.

Bills coordinator Dorsey erupts in close loss to Dolphins Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is not going to apologize for the passion he has for football and for his players battling in the 90-plus degree South Florida heat. He can, however, appreciate a need to contain his emotions after a video clip showed his volatile eruption in the visitors’ coaches booth following Buffalo's 21-19 loss to Miami on Sunday. Dorsey was shown ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table before trashing his game notes in a 7-second clip captured by CBS. Dorsey says everyone's human, before adding he's going to learn from what happened.

The passionate loss of control by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey at the end of the game tells you all that you need to know about how much this team cares and how important these games are to everyone in the organization. Dorsey did a masterful job managing the near-impossible conditions of covering all the holes the massive injury list created. He still managed to get Allen in the right calls. I do not condone Dorsey's outburst, but it demonstrates the emotional toll on those who were pushed to the brink and still came up short despite their very best effort.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 26 plays – 16 passes, 6 runs.

Allen: 12 for 20 passing, 19 yards, one touchdown, one sack. Two carries for 7 yards.

Performance grade: 85%.

Score: Dolphins, 21-19

Allen and the Bills failed to capitalize early in the fourth quarter with a missed 38-yard Tyler Bass field goal. A conversion would have pushed the Bills' lead to 20-14.

The Dolphins made the most of their next possession by scoring the go-ahead touchdown for a 21-17 advantage.

Allen and the Bills offense took over on the next possession with 10:05 remaining in the game and marched down the field to a first-and-goal inside the two-minute warning. They had first-and-goal and in position to win the game by three, 24-21. Think about how different the calculus would have been had Bass made the field goal. Trailing by one, the Bills would have had a chip-shot field goal to win.

Buffalo ran the football twice, converted three third downs and kept the clock moving. This forced the Dolphins to use all of their timeouts.

The Bills, at this point, had accomplished everything they wanted. They put the ball in the MVP’s hands on the last two plays. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

On third down, Allen could not find a re-routed Diggs in the end zone on this crossing route concept.

The Bills had to run on first down to bring the clock to the two-minute warning. On second-and-goal, they tried to run Allen. That forced Miami to use its final timeout, which they did with 1:54 remaining, leaving the Bills with two shots to reach the end zone.

It was here that Dorsey and McDermott might have elected to run the football had it not been for the injuries to the offensive line. It was not an accident that Allen did not go under center with emergency center Greg Mancz. Everything was in the shotgun due to the lack of confidence and work Allen and Mancz have had together.

It is important to point out that centers are all different. Some players snap the football deeper or shorter on their butt, and when a quarterback gets used to a center, it can be difficult to suddenly change to another style or depth. Additionally, in goal-line situations, it is common for centers to get submarined into their legs or jacked up by a powerful nose guard, which lowers their butt and disrupts the exchange with the quarterback.

Ordinarily, Dorsey might have planned a quarterback sneak with a wedge-style blocking scheme.

Here on third-and-goal, the Bills tried to fake a jet sweep with Jamison Crowder and cross Davis and Diggs. Miami did a terrific job of covering everyone and left Allen with only this peel-back adjustment from Diggs. Miami cornerback Xavian Howard somehow navigated through the traffic to cover Diggs and nearly intercepted the football in spectacular fashion.

With the game on the line and injuries mounting, Dorsey set up the perfect play to retake the lead.

Here, Davis was in a tight split with McKenzie, who was lined up inside of him. The Dolphins played combo, meaning Nik Needham (No. 40) was tasked to take either receiver who was breaking to the outside, and Kader Kohou was to cover the receiver who was coming inside. Both Needham and Kohou busted their coverage at the snap and then tried to recover. To Allen’s surprise, both Davis and McKenzie were open.

Allen was trying to go to Davis first on the slant, but then realized the Dolphins mixed up the combo and McKenzie was initially uncovered. Allen hesitated enough to double-clutch the ball, and this hesitation prevented him from getting enough on the football to get it out to McKenzie, who was open. Allen was late to the flat and his initial reaction, the hesitation, the surprise resulted in an underthrown ball to an open McKenzie.

Following a safety, Allen and the Bills had one more opportunity, this time with no timeouts and 1:25 remaining. Allen and the Bills were on their own 23-yard line and needed a field goal to win.

Allen and the Bills were on the march on the Miami 43-yard line with 21 seconds to play when David Quessenberry was called for holding as he dragged down Emmanuel Ogbah before he hit Allen.

This penalty set the Bills back to their own 47-yard line with only 18 seconds remaining. At this point, the clock was the most important factor to every decision and everyone on the field should have been thinking they needed to get out of bounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here, Allen avoided a sack on a defensive line stunt by the Dolphins to somehow get the ball to McKenzie. As soon as McKenzie touched the ball, he should have been thinking one thing – get out of bounds. But he didn’t think he could get there and chose to duck up inside. He should have given up the yardage to get out of bounds. There were a few other missed opportunities in this game for the Bills, and this was a glaring mistake. If McKenzie stopped the clock, the Bills would have had one last field goal attempt from approximately the 41- to 43-yard line to win the game.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 22 plays – 13 passes, 9 runs.

Allen: 7 for 13 passing, 62 yards, one sack. Four carries for 37 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 17-14.

This third quarter drive might have been the best drive the Bills executed all season. Coming out of halftime with the score tied at 14-14, Allen took over with 13 minutes remaining and went to work on a spectacular 20-play drive that resulted in a go-ahead field goal. This drive had it all, including hot throws, great pocket movement, dropped touchdown passes, and this play on second-and-10.

At this point in the game, I felt like this run was the play of the game. The Dolphins were forcing Allen to throw to his hot-free release running backs. Miami had the perfect defense called as they blitzed cornerback Needham, who had a free rush at Allen. Allen calmly pump-faked, got the defender to leave his feet and proceeded down the field and around various defenders almost like a video game for a 19-yard gain.

This drive ended with a field goal, which lifted the Bills into the lead, but it would have been a touchdown had Davis been able to hang on to the football on this perfect throw from Allen. Instead it was another missed opportunity.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 20 plays – 18 passes, two runs.

Allen: 12 for 18 passing, 105 yards, one touchdown. One carry for 3 yards.

Performance grade: 90%.

Score: Tie, 14-14.

There were two notable plays in the second quarter. The first was this touchdown pass to McKenzie vs. a Miami blitz on third down.

Allen made it look easy finding McKenzie as he came streaking across the field for an 8-yard touchdown. The Dolphins’ defenders had no chance as he dragged to Allen's left side completely uncovered due to the deep depth of Miami’s man-to-man coverage. This was a great play call by Dorsey and excellent execution by the Buffalo offense.

Miami tied the game at 14-14, but the Bills had an opportunity right before the half to take the lead. With 14 seconds remaining and no timeouts, the Bills tried to get a few yards closer for a field goal attempt. Following a quick pass to McKenzie, Allen tried to spike the football. As he went underneath backup center Van Roten, the snap split his hands and therefore he could not spike the ball. Allen reacted strangely and one might say curiously, and fired the football out to Diggs, who was surprised and not expecting it.

Here, had Allen fired the ball at Diggs’ feet he would have attained the same clock stoppage that the failed spike would have accomplished. This was the first time I had witnessed a quarterback getting his hands split on the snap for a spike. Clearly, Allen was stunned by not having a handle on the ball and tried to make a play rather than trying to stop the clock.

Because the snap was not clean, Allen feared he would have been called for intentional grounding had he spiked the ball to stop the clock. McDermott said Monday that he thinks the officials would have given the Bills the benefit of the doubt because their intent was clear, but he noted the officials could have ruled it a fumble.

If the Bills had preserved those three seconds, they would have had another field goal attempt and perhaps three more points on the board before halftime. Instead, Allen’s reaction, his programmed response to try to make magic, eliminated an opportunity for points. Had he thrown an incompletion after the muffled snap, the Bills would likely have still had one second remaining for a field goal attempt.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 19 plays – 13 passes, six runs.

Allen: 12 of 13 passing, 114 yards, one touchdown. Two sacks. One carry for no yards.

Performance grade: 95%.

Score: Tie, 7-7.

Clearly, the game plan of the Dolphins was to pressure Allen, make him uncomfortable, and play man-to-man. Miami did a great job of mixing coverage and getting pressure on Allen. Dorsey and Allen did an equally terrific job of being prepared for the blitzes with hot throws, such as on this opening touchdown to Devin Singletary.

Josh Allen connects with Devin Singletary for the Bills TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/e0zUU97OC9 — Brian Y (@byysports) September 25, 2022

This play tells the story of how the Bills planned to handle the blitz. Rather than block the blitzing linebackers and safeties with six- or seven-man protections, Dorsey planned to release Singletary into the voided area vacated by blitzers and Allen in positions to attack those holes with quick passes. This was brilliant strategically and caught the Dolphins out of position on this opening touchdown pass.

Conclusion

When McDermott adds up the good versus the bad in this difficult loss, I imagine he will come away with two thoughts. First, he should be proud of the character of every Bills player and the effort they gave after injuries crippled the game plan and the lineups. Second, he will focus on six missed opportunities the Bills had to win despite the tremendous adversities.

1. Field goal before halftime, the muffed snap with backup center Van Roten.

2. Dropped TD pass by Davis.

3. Missed field goal by Tyler Bass.

4. Missed interception by Matt Milano.

5. Misfire by Allen on fourth down to an open McKenzie.

6. McKenzie failing to get out of bounds for a field goal attempt.

The Bills left 30 points behind on these six plays in what was one of the most incredibly gutsy performances I’ve witnessed as a football fan. In the end, the great management and Allen’s inspiring play were not enough to overcome these missed opportunities, which was the reason for Dorsey's frustration. They had it and they lost it.

The good news is the Bills control these factors and they can improve upon them. The bad news is they can’t get this one back. How much that will matter remains to be seen.