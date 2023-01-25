Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen runs out of the magic that helped cover Bills' deficiencies

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the former head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

The Cincinnati Bengals created a set of conditions that became a perfect storm for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Their tactics and execution minimized Josh Allen through the air and on the ground. The Bengals’ defense cooked up confusing pressures for Allen and nullified the running game, which resulted in a shocking loss. The Bengals’ offense demonstrated power running the football, their efficiency achieved a whopping 30 first downs, and quarterback Joe Burrow played without making a mistake.

The conditions of this Bengals storm included:

• Their ability to run the football and stop the run.

• Rushing: Bengals' 172 yards to Bills' 63 yards.

• Their ability to have great efficiency and to minimize Allen’s effiency.

• Only eight Bills offensive possessions

• Time of Possession: Bengals' 33:54 to Bills' 26:06.

• First Downs: Bengals' 30 to Bills' 18.

• Third Down Efficiency: Bengals 6/10 to Bills 4/12.

• Fewer mistakes.

• Penalties: Bengals' two for 9 yards to the Bills' eight for 60 yards.

• The Bengals’ offensive and defensive lines dominated the Bills and were far more physical.

Allen is an extraordinary quarterback with the talent, the processing ability, the strength and size to accomplish most any task. However, he is only one man. Championship teams are composed of superior elements in all three phases of the game and offensive strengths beyond the quarterback. The Bengals possessed these strengths beyond their own quarterback, and the Bills did not.

Allen’s QB Performance grade was 84% as he completed 25 of 42 attempts (59%) for 265 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked once but was hurried eight time. He had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. He was less efficient, less explosive, out of system, and clearly rattled as the Bengals blitzed on first down and early in Bills’ offensive possessions. This flustered Allen and the Buffalo protection schemes. Allen could not do what he had done all season: cover the holes by making Allen magic.

The Bills’ offense had three three-and-outs on eight possessions. That meant 37% of Allen’s offensive opportunities were essentially missing, and yet the Bills were still in the game in the third quarter.

First-down blitzes, powerful pass rushing, and post-snap movement caused Allen to try to ad-lib his way to victory the way he has successfully beendoing. But this opponent required more discipline from Allen and more physicality from the offensive line.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: Six plays: Four passes, two runs.

Allen: 2 for 4 passing, for 6 yards, one sack. No carries.

Performance grade: 72%.

Score: Bengals, 14-0.

The Bengals received the kickoff and marched down the field with surprising ease for a 7-0 lead before the Bills even had an opportunity.

Allen and the Bills took over from their own 24-yard line.

Here, on third-and-4, the Bengals put two linebackers into the Bills’ “A gaps”. This created protection problems causing Allen to change the protection to an “Alpha” protection concept. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey countered to move running back Devin Singletary into the left A gap to block anyone running into his gap. The undersized Singletary did a superb job here. Every other offensive lineman was responsible for the defender to their outside gap.

The protection scheme worked and Dorsey’s play was a high-efficiency concept with tight end Dawson Knox crossing in front of Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs running what appeared to be a hitch route that converted to a fade. This fade to Diggs would have been completed had Allen had the time. Left guard Rodger Saffold (No. 76) was beaten badly to his outside by Joseph Ossai, who was able to get his hands on Allen as he was throwing and affected the accuracy of the throw.

This image demonstrates how Allen was disrupted upon delivery. The Bills had six players in protection against the five-man rush of the Bengals.

The Bills were forced to punt and again Burrow led the Bengals on another scoring drive, which put the Bills in an early, 14-0 hole 14-0. At this point, with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter, the Bengals had scored two touchdowns and Burrow had completed 9 of 9 attempts for 105 yards.

Allen and the Bills’ offense had to feel a sense of urgency here due to the ease with which the Bengals' offense was chewing through the Buffalo defense. That urgency didn't translate as they again went three-and-out.

Here is an example of Allen missing an RPO on first-and-10.

Run-pass-options are designed to take advantage of this situation. The Bengals blitzed off the side Allen was reading. Allen had a responsibility to fake to Singletary and throw to Diggs in the big yellow circle. He has been aggressive in attacking situations like this all season, but surprisingly did not do so on this well-timed play.

Two plays later, Allen was pressured and disrupted on a critical third down.

On third-and-5 the Bengals were in an “odd” front, meaning they had a nose tackle and two defensive ends in the game and both Bills guards were uncovered. The protection call against this look is known as a "5-0." This means the five offensive lineman had those five defenders in the box. The Bengals didn’t blitz, however, which resulted in man-to-man protection responsibility on the three rushers, and both of the Buffalo guards with no one to block.

Here, in a man-to-man blocking situation, left tackle Dion Dawkins was beat badly to his outside by Trey Hendrickson (No. 91). Uncharacteristically, the three-man rush of the Bengals applied significant pressure while dropping eight into pass coverage. Allen had no chance on this play. The pressure had Allen trying to do more than his job required because the Bills were unable to protect him.

On the Bills’ next possession with just seconds remaining in the quarter, the Bengals again created pressure on Allen with this well-disguised blitz on first-and-10.

The Bengals bluffed a blitz to Allen’s right, then dropped everyone on the right side into Cover 3 zone. By doing this, they were able to get the Bills’ offensive line to slide protect to the potential blitz. That resulted in man responsibilities on the Dawkins' and Rodger Saffold's side.

The Bengals blitzed the safety on the other side to Allen’s left, Vonn Bell. The Buffalo offensive line was entirely covered on the left side and no one was left to account for Bell. Tactically, this was a magnificent scheme that fooled the Bills. This design resulted in a free rush by Bell with just a four-man rush scheme, in spite of the fact the Bills had six blockers in protection. This was a very disruptive zone-blitz design that resulted in a sack on first down.

There was good reason Allen and the Bills struggled in the first quarter: The Bengals absolutely dominated physically and strategically.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 21 plays: 13 passes, eight runs.

Allen: 8 for 13 passing for 105 yards. Four carries for 9 yards.

Performance grade: 95%.

Score: Bengals, 17-7.

Despite the sack, Allen came roaring back and led a 15-play drive for the first Buffalo points of the game. Dorsey sped up the pace of the offense by going to no-huddle, which helped Allen find a rhythm.

On second-and-16, Allen found Khalil Shakir on this corner route.

Here, Diggs was the "H" and ran a post. This attracted the safety enough to give Shakir great access to the corner route. Allen hung in the pocket and delivered this strike just before he was hit, yet again. Allen’s ability to process this Cover 2 zone was excellent as the Bengals continuously showed him one coverage, then played another. This 23-yard completion set up Buffalo’s only touchdown of the game.

The Bengals answered with a field goal for a 17-7 lead. Buffalo was fortunate here because it initially appeared Ja’Marr Chase caught a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. This play was reversed and a big break for the Bills, who could have found themselves in a 21-7 hole.

Allen and the Bills would get the football with 1:43 remaining and all three timeouts. Additionally, they were scheduled to receive the kickoff to begin the second half. It seemed to a perfect setup to get back into the game.

The Bills moved the football to the Bengals' 41-yard line but stalled on three consecutive incompletions.

Here, on first-and-10, the Bengals came with an unexpected all-out blitz.

The Bengals were giving Allen an easy underneath throw as they played 10 yards off in coverage, but Allen was looking down the field for something more. He ran out of time and the ball was deflected as he threw it. This was another example of the Bengals’ strategy to blitz Allen on first down. The Bengals made sure Allen was not comfortable or relaxed, and this affected the discipline of his reads as he began playing increasingly out of system.

On second-and-10, the Bengals’ defense lined up like this:

They again showed two linebackers in the A gaps, which necessitated Dorsey’s protection answer of bringing Singletary up into the left A gap. The Bengals dropped out and didn't blitz, but their pre-snap alignment and potent pass rush was enough to make Allen uncomfortable. As he shuffled around in the pocket, he tried to check down to Singletary. He threw it sidearm and the ball deflected off Singletary’s hands and up into the air.

Finally, on third-and-10, the Bengals came with this alignment versus the Bills’ empty formation:

The Bengals lined up disguising their leverage. Typically, if a defense is playing man-to-man, they will shade their alignment to the inside of the offensive player, protecting their inside. If they are playing zone, it is the opposite; they play outside leverage. The Bengals lined up head-up and both safeties in “stacked-relationships,” meaning they could have rotated into a man position had either slot defender blitzed. Allen only had a five-man protection in the empty formation and would have been vulnerable to a blitz. This forced Allen to process everything after the snap, and he could not possibly see the right slot and the left slot at the same time.

The Bengals did not blitz and only rushed four. Again, the five-man offensive line could not handle the four-man pass rush. Defensive end Hendrickson again beat Dawkins and Allen escaped to his right.

Allen’s eyes were down the field trying to make a huge play, rather than taking the easy completion that would have given the Bills an opportunity at a field goal.

The combination of the pre-snap alignment, the constant blitzing, the great pass rush, and Allen’s desire to get it all back in one shot foiled this drive.

The Bills punted and the Bengals almost scored again on a Hail Mary before the half.

The Bengals’ defense was superb. They blitzed early, their pre-snap alignments never gave Allen any hints as to what they were doing, and they continuously changed coverage. The Bengals’ front four, particularly Henderickson, were unstoppable. It was a masterful job of keeping Allen off-balance. He had to work for everything he was able to get.

Allen completed 10 of 17 attempts for 111 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions in the half. He gained only nine yards rushing.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 16 plays: Nine passes, seven runs.

Allen: 5 for 9 passing for 48 yards. Three carries for 11 yards.

Performance grade: 81%.

Score: Bengals, 24-10.

Allen and the Buffalo offense moved the football on a 13-play opening drive that led to a short field goal.

On this second-and-10 play, Allen made a mistake not handing off the football on this RPO play. Watch as Allen scrambled to his left, and no one, including Diggs, tried to block. The Bills were just standing around.

To me, this sad effort said it all. If the Bills really do have a replica Lombardi Trophy that Von Miller put in their facility to set a championship standard of effort, this was embarrassingly short of the bar.

Three plays later, Allen connected with Cole Beasley.

Here, the Bengals blitzed on second down. Allen was running a RPO as the Bengals blitzed seven defenders. The direction of the running play was to Allen’s left, which in general terms means his right side should have been the pass option. I’ve marked where the opening for the pass-option was, but Allen’s eyes were down the field to his left trying to go deep. This was not the time or place for getting out of system.

Allen, didn’t throw the deep ball, but had missed the opportunity to throw the pass-option. Yet, somehow he made an incredible play, having avoided the unblocked defenders and completed the pass to Beasley.

The Bills eventually kicked a field goal to close the gap 17-10.

All season, the Buffalo defense had been able to hold and get the football back, but not in this game. Burrow and the Bengals put another score on the board to elevate their lead to 24-10.

The pressure of being down by two scores combined with obvious inability to find rhythm had Allen pressing.

On the next possession, on third-and-2, Allen went for it all and missed.

Initially, Allen started his progression to his right as Beasley ran an option route and Dawson Knox came across the field on a drag. Allen scanned back to his left, saw that Gabe Davis had beaten cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, and heaved a long throw down the field.

Take a look at how far Dawkins was pushed back into Allen in the pocket by Ossai. This pressure forced Allen onto his back foot when he threw this football. He did not get enough air on the throw and when Davis slowed down, Britt-Taylor knocked it away.

At this point in the game, Allen again went out of system and reacted to a last-second flash rather than taking Beasley or Knox for the first down. If you're a quarterback and you go deep in this situation, you had better complete the football. Had Allen seen the press coverage on Davis initially and gone to him immediately, the Bills had a big play. Allen’s reaction to Davis was late, relying on his strong arm to make up the difference. The incompletion forced another Bills’ punt, their third three-and-out.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 18 plays: 16 passes, two runs.

Allen: 10 of 16 passing for 106 yards, one interception. One carry for 6 yards.

Performance grade: 89%.

Score: Bengals, 27-10.

On Allen’s seventh possession of the game, he was clobbered on another first-down blitz.

The Bengals disguised this very well as Allen was in hurry-up mode. The Bengals lined up in a four-man front but dropped the defensive end to Allen’s left while simultaneously blitzing safety Mike Hilton to Allen’s right. The Bengals played Cover 3 zone here behind the blitz.

In this situation, Spencer Brown had the responsibility in a slide protection to scan to an outside rusher. He missed Hilton primarily because Hilton rushed from linebacker depth and did so after the snap. Brown’s eyes went to the inside rusher, despite the fact the offensive line was sliding to Hilton. This was a major mistake that resulted in a big hit on Allen, who thought this four-man rush was accounted for.

The Bills ultimately failed on fourth down and were able to get the football back one last time before Allen’s final interception.

Conclusion

Watch the video of this final interaction between Diggs and Allen.

To Allen’s great credit, he did an excellent job of not engaging Diggs in this moment. Had Allen done so, this provocation could potentially have escalated into something significant on the sideline. Allen demonstrated remarkable restraint, leadership, and put the team first in the face of what was a disappointing ending to a great season.

The Bills organization will no doubt evaluate everything and everyone as they tweak their roster heading into next season. From a quarterback’s perspective, there are questions that remain in terms of Allen’s development and performance.

1. What offensive changes are necessary for a Bills’ offense that has been developed around Allen?

My humble opinion is additional focus and investment is necessary on the offensive line. Allen made extraordinary plays throughout the year that covered these deficiencies.

In the playoffs, against a physical team like the Bengals, Allen simply could not physically overcome the inability to run the football or protect.

2. How can Allen improve to elevate his game from street-ball to system-first?

The short answer is to be more disciplined. Allen will need to stay on the script with his pre-snap and post-snap responsibilities, with his footwork and with his progressions.

Clearly, he has made a name for himself making astonishing plays that are outside of the system. They are sensational and he is one of the most unbelievably talented quarterbacks in the game. Without discipline, however, it isn’t enough.

At times in this game, Allen didn’t follow his protection rules, missed RPO’s, and tried to make touchdowns rather than let his progressions dictate where the ball went. He has developed some bad habits that caught up to him this week. The good news is that these habits can easily change if he decides to play a more disciplined style. We all know he can play within himself and within a defined structure, now he must embrace this challenge. I believe he will grow from this experience, and this adjustment will be infinitely easier for him with better pass protection and a powerful running game.