Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen reverts to old ways, but Steelers' defense deserves credit

The Steelers only rushed four players, and they were all on Allen’s right side. Pittsburgh did not rush anyone to Allen’s left, which was unusual and brilliant. The complexity of this defensive look made Allen uneasy and he misread what Beasley was going to do. Beasley tried to sit in the hole of the zone on his option route while Allen was expecting him to break to the outside.

Two plays later, on second-and-14 from the Bills’ 45-yard line, Allen overthrew a wide-open Sanders on a seam route.

This would have been a touchdown, but here Allen puts too much air under the football and overshoots his open target. Sanders was lined up as the most inside receiver to the three-receiver side and cut behind Beasley and up the seam. The twisting action by Beasley and Sanders created the opening.

On the Bills’ third offensive series of the game, with the lead 3-0 and on their own 37-yard line, Allen faced the same four-man pressure that the Steelers had success with earlier in the quarter.