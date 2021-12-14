Jim Kubiak: Is Josh Allen the Bills' best running back? How tight end delay set up tying field goal

The Bills won the toss, but sputtered in overtime on just three plays. On third-and-4, the Bills again went to Diggs. This time, one too many moves and shakes by Diggs actually kept Allen from knowing where he was going and where to throw the football.

If Diggs was running a locked hitch here, meaning a hitch vs. press coverage, he definitely took too long. Allen was waiting for Diggs to get to his reception area, and Diggs used too many moves to get there. Allen pulled the trigger without knowing exactly where Diggs was going to end up and the play resulted in an incompletion.

Conclusion

Allen’s toughness, grit and leadership were both admirable and incredible at times. But, like a gas leak, the unwillingness to run the football with running backs is slowly killing the Bills’ offense and putting too much pressure on the production of just one man. Allen took a physical beating in this game, being sacked, scrambling for his life against the blitz, running quarterback sweeps and counters and ending up with a sprained foot.