Jim Kubiak: Innovative RPOs help Bills QB Josh Allen take advantage of improvisation skills

Here, Daboll knows he has two timeouts and expected the Colts to keep five run defenders in the box against an empty formation. That’s what the Colts did. They had five in the box, with four defensive linemen and linebacker Bobby Okereke as their only defenders.

The five offensive linemen can account for each player in the box. Daboll’s use of the empty formation strained a Colts defense intent on stopping a touchdown pass. Allen ran through the box virtually untouched and nearly scored. On the next play, the Bills took the lead again, 14-10, on a zone read.

Allen had a choice on this running play. The offensive line was blocking the zone run to the left for Moss. Colts defensive end Denico Autry was purposely left unblocked so Allen could make the decision to either give the ball to Moss or to run it himself. The theory of a play like this is to put one player, in this case Autry, in a position to have to cover both. Allen’s job was to read Autry and react to his movement. Autry reacted to Moss’s run, and as soon as he committed, Allen pulled the football and ran around him for the touchdown.

The simple design here gives Allen the best of both worlds, two running plays simultaneously executed with one player to read and react to.