Jim Kubiak: In ugly win, Bills show how they are evolving: by personnel, by formation, and on the ground

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

This season, the Buffalo Bills have proved that they can win games in multiple ways. This has been a step in the building process as general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott have continued to add depth to a talented roster. It is not always pretty. In fact, Saturday's win against Chicago that clinched a third consecutive AFC East title was downright ugly.

As fans, we tend to dismiss some of the human circumstances that impact players. We tell ourselves that because these players are professionals, they should perform no matter what. We discuss the obscene amount of money professional players make to play the game they love, and we expect and even demand that these players perform in all situations. The reality is that playing on the road or changing a weekly schedule due to weather or sickness, or playing with lingering injury or without starters, or even playing in the bitter cold or significant wind does impact performance. It is these circumstances that quarterback Josh Allen has had to overcome, and that makes this bumpy performance and victory so impressive.

Allen led the Bills to another division title, in the coldest road game on record in franchise history, in the wind, with center Mitch Morse sidelined. He did so without becoming his own worst enemy – though, at times, he tried.

Despite his subpar outing, at least to his incredible standards, Allen broke a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most touchdowns in a player's first five NFL seasons. Allen now has 174 to Marino's 171. He also helped the Bills earn their sixth victory in a row, completing 15 of 26 attempts for 172 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and 41 rushing yards on six carries with a rushing touchdown. His personal performance was not as sharp as usual, but the outcome was the same. His Overall Performance Grade was 84%.

First quarter

Play selection: 10 plays: Five passes, five runs.

Allen: 4 for 5 passing, 64 yards, one touchdown. One carry for 10 yards.

Performance grade: 90%.

Score: Bears, 7-6.

Allen’s first drive was impressive as he led the Buffalo offense 71 yards on six plays with his first touchdown pass of the game to Gabe Davis.

Here, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey used a sixth offensive lineman, Bobby Hart (No. 68), as an additional protector. Hart lined up to Allen’s right and then traded across to be his left tight end. This made it appear as though the Bills were running the football on first-and-10, and it also gave Allen an added offensive lineman in the pass protection.

The Bears’ defense initially gave Allen a single-high safety pre-snap look and then rolled into Cover 2. The disguise did not fool Allen. The passing concept took advantage of the defensive weakness, which was the area between the safety and behind the corner known as the “turkey hole.” That is where the Bears were vulnerable and that was what Allen was waiting for as Davis bent his corner route toward the back pylon.

This was impressive execution and a terrific play call by Dorsey, using Hart with extra protection to get down the field on first down.

Tyler Bass missed the extra point, and the Bears had a 7-6 lead.

The Bears turned the ball over on downs and the Bills took over on their second possession with just 2:44 remaining in the quarter. Credit here to the Bears’ offense, which possessed the football on long, sustained drives, eating up the clock and limiting Allen and the Bills’ offense. The Bears had a time of possession edge by almost four minutes in the first half and finished with 31:12 to the Bills' 28:48.

Second quarter

Play selection: 12 plays: Seven passes, five runs.

Allen: 3 for 7 passing, 25 yards, one sack, one interception. Two carries for 15 yards.

Performance grade: 69%.

Score: Bears, 10-6.

As Allen’s second offensive drive extended into the second quarter, he was fooled by the Bears and threw this interception to cornerback Kyler Gordon.

This was an excellent defensive design by the Bears to align Gordon tight to the nub tight end, Dawson Knox, and then slough him off down the field to account for any crossers. Allen was fooled and greedy trying to go for it all on second-and-18. The Bears were really playing a simple Cover 3 zone, in which three defensive backs accounted for deep thirds of the field. The Bears played zone and were preventing big plays, daring Allen to be patient. Allen could not help himself on this play. Ultimately, the Bears didn’t stop Allen here, Allen did.

On the next drive, backup center Ryan Bates went down with an injury. It is very difficult to shuffle in and play with new centers each week. Morse is a tremendous talent and the anchor of the offensive line. His absence creates a significant hole. Bates, who is an excellent football player, was the Bills’ next best substitute, moving over from guard. He had prepared and likely took all the practice snaps with Allen to prepare. He made the calls, identified the Mike linebacker, and was responsible for communication across the offensive line. When Bates left the game, Greg Van Roten was the next man in at center. Van Roten, who had limited practice time in that position, was thrown into the fire and did a solid job.

This is one of those overlooked moments that are significant to a quarterback. Allen handled this with great poise, while Dorsey undoubtedly had to adjust his play calls to what he believed Van Roten could handle.

The Bears added another field goal to increase their lead to 10-6.

Allen and the Buffalo offense then drove into Bears’ territory on seven plays before the half. Unfortunately, Bass, who struggled in the wind, missed a 38-yard field goal that would have closed the gap to 10-9.

How McDermott handled the next sequence of events was telling about how he felt about the Bills' first half. The Bills had three timeouts with 51 seconds remaining in the quarter and had an opportunity to get the ball back with another chance for points.

Surprisingly, the Bears attempted a pass on first-and-10, and Ed Oliver pressured Chicago quarterback Justin Fields and wrapped him up. This was about the best scenario the Bills could have had in this situation, and McDermott called his first timeout with 46 seconds remaining. The Bears ran the football for a short gain on second-and-15. The clock continued to run, and McDermott elected to let the clock run out, despite having two timeouts and the Bears facing a third-and-11 situation.

It was the first time this season in which McDermott wasn’t itching to get the football back before the end of the half. The Bills could have forced a Bears punt and had one more opportunity, but McDermott must have felt it was better to regroup in the locker room. It was an interesting adjustment in strategy as he strayed away from what has been his usual tendency.

The Bears, who came into the game with the daunting task of stopping Allen, had accomplished their goal, taking a 10-6 lead into halftime.

Chicago’s time of possession was 17:03 to 12:57 for the Bills, but the Bills led in every other category, including first downs, total yards, pass yards, and rush yards. In fact, Allen and the Bills doubled the Bears in yards per pass and yards per rush. Allen’s interception and the missed field goal, combined with the Bears’ ability to possess the football, put the Bills in the 10-6 hole.

At the half Bills Bears

Time of possession: 12:57 17:03

First downs: 10 7

Total yards: 183 121

Pass yards: 89 55

Yards per pass: 6.8 3.8

Rush yards: 94 71

Yards per rush: 9.4 4.4

Defensively, the Bears were not actually stopping Allen or taking things away. It was limiting Allen’s opportunities and the philosophy of forcing him to be patient that had paid off. Stefon Diggs did not have a catch in the game to this point.

Third quarter

Play selection: 18 plays: Nine passes, nine runs.

Allen: 6 for 9 passing, 61 yards. One carry for 11 yards.

Performance grade: 83%.

Score: Bills, 21-10.

McDermott’s decision to regroup at halftime turned out to be exactly what Allen needed as the Buffalo offense received to start the third quarter. Allen was patient and sharp, completing 3 of 4 passes on an eight play scoring drive. There were two key third-and-short situations on this drive on which Allen restrained himself and took what the defense was giving. Here, on third-and-2, Allen completed a checkdown throw to Deven Singletary for this important first down.

Here, the Bears again played a soft zone coverage, essentially daring Allen to take short, underneath throws. Allen stepped up into the pocket thinking he had a lane to run, but was immediately forced to dump the ball down to Singletary at the very last moment. This was excellent awareness and a tremendous last moment adjustment by Allen flipping the ball to Singletary.

Three plays later, Allen found himself in another third-and-short and wisely picked up the first down.

Here, Dorsey demonstrated how the Bills have evolved into an offense that can win games in different ways. The Bills, with great receivers such as Diggs, Isaiah McKenze, Davis, Knox and now Cole Beasley, also have the ability to condense a formation into a power running set. Dorsey used jumbo personnel here to make it look like the Bills were going to run power to the right with Singletary.

Hart was the sixth offensive lineman to the right with tight end Quintin Morris, which was the heavy run side. Knox was the weak side tight end, and Davis motioned inside to pretend to cut off any back side force. Take a good look here, as this formation caused the Bears to align 10 defenders on the line of scrimmage. The only defender not seen in this picture was cornerback Jaylon Jones (No. 31).

Dorsey’s idea here was to draw the Bears up and then put Allen in a position to either run or pass on the perimeter, which is what happened. The only receiver in a route was Davis as he slammed down inside and then released deep down the field.

To Allen’s credit, he made a terrific play fake to Singletary and then made a wise decision not throwing the ball to Davis, who was covered. Rather, he fought the temptation to make a big play and instead picked up the first down with a nice perimeter run.

Good offensive coordinators try to put their best players in positions to make plays. Dorsey used a sixth offensive lineman, two tight ends, and one receiver to give Allen a “two-way-go,” either a home run pass or Allen in the open field against a containment defender.

A simple conversion like this moved the chains and created offensive momentum. The result was a 34-yard touchdown run on the very next play by Singletary. Bates had returned to the lineup and was back at center, which returned Van Roten to his right guard position. Both lineman did a superb job accounting for defenders inside, while right tackle Spencer Brown folded inside and became a lead blocker.

The other key component to this successful execution was the cut-off block by Knox. He cut defensive end Taco Charlton to the ground as Brown pulled. Credit Dorsey again for doing the opposite of what the Bears had anticipated, running on first down out of 11 personnel (1 running back and 1 tight end).

This touchdown was followed by a successful two-point conversion that gave the Bills a 14-10 lead.

Buffalo’s good fortune continued as the Buffalo defense created and recovered a Bears’ fumble.

The Bills’ offense again made the most of the momentum, scoring another touchdown on a long running play, this time by James Cook. Prior to this touchdown, Allen almost made the catastrophic mistake the Bears had baited him to make.

Here, Dorsey and Allen were fortunate not to turn the ball back over on the first play of the drive. This was a designed bootleg throwback, with the idea of trying to overcommit the Bears to the side Allen was rolling to. It didn’t work as Allen again failed to account for cornerback Jones (No. 31). Jones again played close to the line of scrimmage and then sunk to take away any deep throws back to his side.

To Buffalo’s credit, this again demonstrated yet another way Allen and the Bills can win games. There is only one quarterback in the game who can run to the right numbers and throw the ball all the way back across the field consistently, and that is Allen. I have never seen a design like this at any level of football, and credit must be given for the courage to force defenses to have to cover the entire field on a bootleg to the right. It’s also a credit to Allen’s phenomenal arm strength.

Two plays, later on third-and-2, Cook ran for a 27-yard touchdown to put the game virtually out of reach at 21-10. This again marked another evolving way in which the Bills’ offense can beat defenses. Cook, a rookie who is both an excellent runner and receiver, has enhanced the offense and has given Dorsey a close second to Singletary in the backfield. Cook appears to be a bit quicker – and, perhaps, faster – than Singletary, which creates a great one-two combination.

McDermott went for another two-point conversion, with the idea that the momentum of the offense was better than another Bass attempt. A penalty, however, changed his calculus and Bass connected on the chip-shot extra point.

The Bears and Bills traded punts on ensuing possessions until Davis fumbled the football and turned it over to the Bears late in the third quarter. This was the second turnover of the game for the Bills.

Fourth quarter

Play selection: 17 plays: Five passes, 12 runs.

Allen: 2 for 5 passing, 22 yards, one touchdown, one interception. Two carries for five yards, one touchdown.

Performance grade: 94%.

Score: Bills, 35-13.

Chicago was unable to convert the turnover into any points as they turned the ball over on downs.

Allen and the offense had the football back with 12:59 remaining and a comfortable, 21-10 lead.

Unfortunately for Allen, poor throwing technique caused his second interception of the game.

Allen had the right idea and made a good decision to check down to Cook, but a low elbow, sidearm throw elevated the football uncontrollably over the head of the receiver. Allen has such great arm talent that, at times, he changes his throwing motion. Mechanics such as this are not taught or recommended for developing quarterbacks for this very reason. Here, Allen’s elbow comes through first, he gets under the football and the throw goes high.

Some quarterback gurus talk about changing the arm angle, and there are times that players at this level might need to. This was a case in which Allen didn’t need to adjust his arm angle to get the short completion. Perhaps this occurred due to bad habits, as he completed a couple like this earlier in the game. Unfortunately, on this one, Allen lost control of the ball and it sailed into the arms of the linebacker, Nick Morrow (No. 53).

Quarterbacks are taught that, fundamentally, it is important to maintain an elbow-to-ear relationship on every throw. Here, Allen got away from those fundamentals.

The Bears were able to turn Allen’s second interception into points by connecting on a field goal. This made the game 21-13 with 10 minutes remaining.

Allen and the offense were forced to punt on their next possession. Punter Sam Martin flipped the field position with a fantastic 63-yard punt. This pinned the Bears’ offense at their own 20-yard line.

The Bears’ offense was again held as they punted the ball back to the Bills, who now had excellent field position, beginning their 11th offensive drive from their 43-yard line.

Allen led the Bills’ offense on an eight play scoring drive to essentially put the game away. He capped it with another bootleg run.

Here, Dorsey used the same jumbo personnel group with a sixth offensive lineman, Hart, and two tight ends, Morris and Knox, all to the wide side of the field. The Bills also had Diggs wide to Allen’s left.

This was a running formation, as the Bills had been dominating on the ground in the second half. Right tackle Brown also pulled again as the Bills faked a weak-side power. The combination of personnel and the jumbo formation made it difficult for the back-side containment players of the Bears to see the bootleg to their side. They were sucked into the play fake, which gave Allen an easy sprint to the front pylon for the touchdown. Again, personnel groups, formations, great receivers such as Diggs, a pair of running backs who are explosive and a quarterback whose skill set is unparalleled, make the Bills’ offense multi-dimensional and virtually unstoppable.

This put the game away 28-13 with just 3:45 remaining, although the Bills would add one more touchdown.

Conclusion

“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” This quote from Napoleon Bonaparte came to me at the end of this game on Christmas Eve because it felt as though this was the defensive philosophy the Bears tried to employ against Allen. The Bears wanted to bait Allen into mistakes, which they did, at times, and which partially worked. Allen threw two interceptions in the cold and wind. He forced a couple of throws, and the Bears effectively stymied his production through the air.

The Bills’ running game picked up the slack as Bills dominated with 254 yards on the ground. Singletary rushed 12 times for 106 yards, and Cook had 11 attempts for 99 yards as Dorsey successfully found ways to beat the Bears who were focused on limiting Allen.

The way the Bills won this game is a sign of great things to come from this offense. Everyone knows how sensational of a quarterback Allen is and that they must stop him to win. The calculus from here must be to continue to prepare an arsenal of weapons beyond Allen that will be needed to win the Super Bowl. This victory, unorthodox as it was, demonstrated the Bills can win in different ways: with personnel, by formation and on the ground running the football. This was more than a well-balanced performance, it was proof of Dorsey's evolution as a play-caller.

The Bills found a way to win despite the Christmas distractions, the cold and the wind. In doing so, there is confidence in their ability to run the football, and that just might be the difference in this Super Bowl run.