Jim Kubiak: In perfect game, Bills' Josh Allen thrives no matter what the Patriots try to throw at him

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He recently was named head coach at Hilbert College.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
Josh Allen threw more touchdown passes than incompletions as the Buffalo Bills steamrolled the New England Patriots, 47-17, in a stunningly physical fashion. Allen completed 21 of 25 attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns. The Bills’ offense scored a touchdown on every offensive possession, seven in a row, as Allen played in a flawless zone and registered only two minuses in the game.
Allen was magnificent, in command, and played as close to a perfect game as anyone could have and finished with an overall performance grade of 100%. He was overwhelming on the ground and through the air, unflappable, and impervious to the extreme cold conditions and changing defenses.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll designed a tremendously effective game plan. The level of offensive precision was off the charts with Allen completing 84% of his passes and rushing for 66 yards on six attempts. Devin Singletary rushed on the inside for 81 yards, and Isaiah McKenzie rushed on the outside for 29 yards. The Bills gained a total of 174 yards on 29 carries, averaging 6 yards per carry and spread the Patriots’ defense from sideline to sideline.
The Patriots were daring the Bills to run, and Daboll accepted the challenge. The ability to run effectively and force the Patriots to have to cover the entire width of the field complemented the passing game and set up manageable third downs. Allen has never looked more in control and has never played at a higher level than he did in this game.
First quarter
Play selection: 19 plays – 12 passes, seven runs
Allen: 9 for 12 passing for 86 yards, two touchdowns. Three carries for 46yards.
Performance grade: 100%
Score: Bills, 14-0.
On the first drive of the game, Allen’s 26-yard scramble on second-and-10 provided an indication of things to come as the Patriots were unable to contain him. Here, the Patriots designed a rush to prevent him from escaping to his right. The idea was to push Allen to the left, where he is less accurate and less productive, and into the waiting Matthew Judon.
Initially, the Patriots showed Allen a two safety look, then played Cover 1, which is man-to-man with one safety. The concept to watch here is what Lawrence Guy did as he lined up as a defensive end to Allen’s right. Guy took a couple of steps forward to pretend he was rushing, then played man coverage on Singletary. He was trying to get Bills tackle Spencer Brown to pass set for him. Brown did a great job of not taking the bait and protecting his inside gap. Brown picked up blitzing linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
This was key and gave Allen time to survey the scene. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley’s job was to spy Allen to his right and force him back to Judon to the left. This, in theory, was a well-designed plan, but as Allen moved to his left, he decisively took off and flew by Judon as if he were standing still.
The Patriots did everything correct here, but Brown and Allen did their jobs better. Allen’s explosiveness in space was no match for Judon.
Credit Daboll for preparing Allen for the Patriots’ philosophical rushes. Allen’s reaction to this design was different in that he immediately took off. He was not looking for the big play down the field, but rather to attack what was designed for him. By attacking Judon, Allen put Judon in a situation in which he had to make a tackle on Allen, who was coming right at him, rather than allowing Judon to pursue him as he was waiting to throw the ball down the field.
Allen rushed the football twice on the opening drive, this scramble, and a third-and-3 quarterback sweep before the opening touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.
Here, on second-and-goal, the Patriots ran the same stunt as shown above but to the opposite side, forcing Allen to his right. Brown again recognized that linebacker Kyle Van Noy did not initially rush, but dropped into coverage, and then triggered and rushed as Allen was pushed to his right. Brown came off his gap responsibility to find Van Noy and block him, which allowed Allen the time to find Knox.
Allen said afterward that he was attempting to throw the ball away and didn’t realize it had been caught. But the type of soft throw shows the Bills knew the Patriots’ defensive backs were not going to back-pedal in the end zone, but instead were going to play underneath the Bills’ receivers.
The Bills took the lead 7-0 and then got the football back following a tremendous interception by Micah Hyde on a would-be Patriots’ touchdown pass.
Allen took advantage and drove the Bills down the field on nine plays, capping the drive with his second touchdown pass of the game.
Here, Daboll used motion to tell Allen whether it was man or zone. When Cole Beasley ran across the formation, a defender went with him and Allen knew he had man-to-man coverage. The next fantastic piece to this play design was the play-action and the pass protection. Ryan Bates pulled to his right to make it look like a run play then Bates pass-blocked. Singletary faked and then took on the blitzing linebacker. Bates and Singletary did tremendous jobs of blocking their rushers, which gave Allen time to drill the ball into Knox’s chest as he broke to the post. Knox used the stem of this route to maintain inside leverage on his defender, Adrian Phillips.
The pass protection, the recognition of man coverage, and the laser beam throw overcame the Patriots’ six-man pressure and the Bills had their second touchdown of the game and 14-0 lead.
Allen’s perfect first quarter set the tone for this statement victory.
Second quarter
Play selection: 14 plays – four passes, 10 runs.
Allen: 3 for 4 passing for 86 yards. Two carries for 17 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 27-3.
On the Bills’ third offensive possession, Daboll relied heavily on Singletary and the running game. The Bills ran 11 plays, with Singletary touching the football nine times (eight rushes and one catch). The focus on the run changed the dynamics of the Patriots’ defense, which had planned to confuse Allen with crafty blitzes. Running the football successfully forced the Patriots to focus on Singletary and nullified pass-oriented blitzes. One could say Daboll did this because of the defensive focus against the pass. Either way, Singletary’s emergence and success on the ground was a credit to the offensive line’s ability to win at the point of attack and took the pressure off Allen. Daboll outmaneuvered Bill Belichick by committing to the ground at a time when the defense was prepared for the pass.
Singletary scored on a physical plunge to put the Bills ahead 20-0, but more importantly, this score demoralized the Patriots.
On the next drive, Daboll used McKenzie to spread the field horizontally, and this pass illustrated how effective this concept was.
Support Local Journalism
Here, on first-and-10, McKenzie first served as a decoy for a possible jet-sweep or end-around handoff. This affected the defensive end to Allen’s right, Van Noy, who hesitated to diagnose what was happening. Allen read immediately that the Patriots were in zone as safety Devin McCourty rotated into the flat to McKenzie’s side. Daboll used Stefon Diggs on a snag route to put McCourty in a terrible bind, to have to cover both Diggs and McKenzie.
This was an easy choice and throw for Allen as he flipped the ball to McKenzie, whose speed and athleticism allowed him to get outside the defense for more than a 20-yard gain. The Patriots’ first concern was Allen, then the inside running game of Singletary. Daboll brilliantly attacked outside with the speed and athleticism of McKenzie. The Patriots simply could not defend all of it.
Three plays later, Singletary scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Bills up 27-0. Daboll called 10 running plays of the 14 total plays called in quarter, and this emphasis, along with the horizontal stretches, gashed a stunned Patriots’ defense that had prepared to disrupt Allen and that could now not stop Singletary inside nor McKenzie on the perimeter.
The Patriots managed a field goal before halftime, but the message had been sent. The Bills were more physical, more explosive and executing at the highest level.
Third quarter
Play selection: 12 plays – six passes, six runs.
Allen: 6 for 6 passing for 78 yards, one touchdown. One carry for 3 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 33-10.
Allen took over with excellent field position from his own 41-yard line after a Levi Wallace interception. Prior to Allen’s third touchdown pass of the game, Daboll used McKenzie’s speed to attack the edge of the defense with this pin-and-pull sweep.
Here, Van Noy was positioned to prevent anything getting outside of him. His job was to set the edge and force everything to the inside where he had help. Gabriel Davis and Emmanuel Sanders double teamed Van Noy and pinned him inside. Henry Anderson tried to scrape over the top, but Sanders came off his double team to the next level to block Anderson as well.
The pulling action came from hybrid fullback/tight end Reggie Gilliam. Gilliam pulled around the pin to block cornerback JC Jackson, who was also responsible to prevent anything from getting outside of him. Center Mitch Morse displayed his athleticism and incredible value on a play like this as he pulled after snapping the ball to lead McKenzie around the pin and inside of Gilliam’s block. Morse escorted McKenzie into the open field on this horizontally stretched play.
The Patriots’ edge defenders were again ambushed by the concept combined with the great speed of McKenzie, and again they could not stop it.
One play later, Allen found Sanders on a go route down the left sideline. Cornerback Joejuan Williams was looking into the backfield and lost track of Sanders. This was a terrific read by Allen to recognize that Williams was not in the proper position to cover his deep third of the field responsibility.
The touchdown moved the score to 33-3.
Fourth quarter
Play selection (with Allen in the game): Six plays – three passes, three runs.
Allen: 3 for 3 passing for 58 yards, two touchdown passes. Zero carries.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 47-17.
Allen finished off his perfect game in the fourth quarter with six plays total. Of his six plays, Allen completed three passes on three attempts while Daboll ran the ball three times with running backs Singletary and Zack Moss.
For the Bills’ sixth touchdown, Daboll used Diggs’ motion across the formation to help diagnose the middle of the field. It appeared the Patriots checked to an inverted Cover 2 with Jackson man-to-man on Diggs. Cornerback Myles Bryant was lined up as a safety over to Davis’ side. Davis’ tight split and Bryant’s half-field responsibility played hand-in-hand for Allen to take advantage of the middle of the field. Bryant was responsible for the entire left side of the field and Davis already had the inside position to take the post.
This was one of the few RPO concepts the Bills ran in this game. This is why these concepts can be so dangerous for an offense, because the offensive linemen are blocking the running play without knowing if it is a pass. In the NFL, linemen are not allowed to be downfield more than a yard during a passing play. Here you can see that this play could have been called back with a penalty as one of the lineman, through no fault of his own, was more than one yard down the field.
Nonetheless, this was a great play call by Daboll and a tremendous read and throw by Allen.
The Bills finished off their scoring barrage with one final nail in the coffin of the Patriots, this touchdown pass to Tommy Doyle.
What makes this such a brilliant play call was that Doyle, a rookie offensive lineman, was brought in as the backside tight end and Knox was on the strong side. Both the play fake and the “pass-catching” tight ends were on the playside. No one, including the Patriots, had even thought about Doyle releasing from his initial down block. This play call only had one receiver and that was Doyle. Allen’s other option would have been to run the ball in himself and that was how the Patriots reacted, to stop Allen.
Conclusion
Daboll shined with a game plan that attacked the Patriots horizontally and vertically, hitting them in a different spot every time. Allen played as if he expected success based on how prepared the Bills were for everything the Patriots had to offer.
Credit must go to coach Sean McDermott, who through the season had weathered the storms of losses to the Patriots, the Jaguars and the Colts. He kept his team believing and his leadership was very evident in this game.
The Bills were more ready to play than the Patriots. Yes, they were more talented, but they also wanted it more. This was visible everywhere on the field, including special teams, offense and defense.
Allen’s perfect game was a result of a mastermind game plan by Daboll, great motivational leadership by McDermott, and his own spectacular football talent. If the Bills can continue to play at this extraordinary level the way they did in this game, no one will be able to stop them.